This is how you can get started with cryptocurrency investing

In recent times, cryptocurrency has gained significant attention also as a promising investment opportunity.

The potential for high returns along with the emergence of tech like blockchain serves as a draw for several users, many of whom for the first time are curious enough to explore cryptocurrency investing. Navigating this space requires a solid understanding of the fundamentals and a strategic approach.

In this guide, we will walk you through key aspects of cryptocurrency investing.

What is cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual form of currency that operates on decentralized networks called blockchains. It uses cryptographic technology to secure transactions, control the creation of new units, and verify the transfer of assets.

Unlike traditional fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies are not issued or regulated by any central authority like a government or bank. According to some, Bitcoin—which was introduced in 2009—was the first decentralized cryptocurrency to set the stage for a rapid, fast-growing cryptocurrency market.

Do the benefits outweigh the risks?

Cryptocurrencies, theoretically, have the potential to provide financial services to the unbanked and underbanked populations worldwide, allowing them to participate in the global economy.

They also operate on decentralized networks, eliminating the need for intermediaries such as banks. This decentralisation enhances transparency and reduces the reliance on a central authority. Since they are protected with advanced cryptographic techniques, all of the transactions made are highly secure, with blockchain technology providing an additional layer of security against fraud and hacking.

Perhaps the biggest benefit of them all is global accessibility, enabling individuals to send and receive funds across borders without the need for traditional banking systems. Transactions often involve lower fees compared to traditional financial systems, making them more cost-effective for both individuals and businesses.

On the other hand, cryptocurrencies are known for their price volatility, with significant fluctuations that can result in both substantial gains and losses in short periods. This is besides the fact that the regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies is still evolving everywhere in the world, and changes in regulations can impact the legality, use, and value of cryptocurrencies.

While cryptocurrencies provide enhanced security through cryptography, there are still risks of hacking, phishing attacks, and the loss of private keys, which can result in the loss of funds. Unlike traditional financial systems, cryptocurrencies often lack the same level of consumer protection measures, making it crucial for users to exercise caution and take responsibility for their own security.

Nonetheless, adoption is widespread and the liquidity of cryptocurrencies can vary across different regions and cryptocurrencies themselves, which can impact use and value.

How do you pick the right cryptocurrency?

Conduct thorough research on different cryptocurrencies, their underlying technology, and their potential use cases to understand the crypto market. Stay informed about market trends, news, and events that can impact cryptocurrency prices and market dynamics. Engage with online communities, forums, and reputable sources to expand your knowledge and stay updated.

Familiarise yourself with different investment strategies and risk management techniques to make informed decisions based on your investment goals and risk tolerance.

Continuously educate yourself about blockchain technology, cryptocurrency regulations, and emerging trends in the industry to adapt and evolve your investment approach in this dynamic landscape. Compare different cryptocurrency exchanges based on factors such as reputation, security features, user interface, available trading pairs, and supported cryptocurrencies.

Consider the exchange's regulatory compliance and adherence to industry standards to ensure a trustworthy and reliable platform for buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrencies.

Evaluate the security measures implemented by the exchange, such as two-factor authentication, cold storage for funds, and encryption protocols, to safeguard your digital assets.

Choose a digital wallet that aligns with your needs, whether it's a hardware wallet for enhanced security, a software wallet for convenience, or an online wallet with mobile accessibility. Ensure the wallet supports the cryptocurrencies you plan to store and offers backup and recovery options to protect against loss of funds.

Determining a risk strategy

Determine your risk tolerance by assessing your financial situation, and willingness to accept potential losses in the volatile cryptocurrency market. Set clear investment objectives and establish a diversified portfolio by allocating your funds across different cryptocurrencies, asset classes, and risk levels.

Implement stop-loss orders or price alerts to automatically trigger sell orders if the price of a cryptocurrency reaches a predetermined level, helping to limit potential losses.

Consider the use of dollar-cost averaging, which involves investing a fixed amount of money at regular intervals, regardless of the cryptocurrency's price. This strategy can help mitigate the impact of short-term price fluctuations.

It is also important to be wary of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and emotional decision-making. Avoid making impulsive investment decisions based on hype or market sentiment, and instead rely on thorough research and analysis.

Keep a long-term perspective and avoid constantly reacting to short-term market fluctuations. Cryptocurrency markets can be highly volatile, and it's important to have a patient and disciplined approach.