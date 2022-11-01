Menu
Hub71 launches exclusive capital club for regional family offices

By Nikita Bameta
November 01, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 01 2022 06:04:23 GMT+0000
Hub71 launches exclusive capital club for regional family offices
Hub71 launched 'Tech Barza' — a platform dedicated to stepping up capital investment in technology companies, including startups from the region’s leading family offices.
Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem Hub71 recently announced the launch of its 'Tech Barza'—an exclusive capital club for regional family offices for exclusive access to Hub71’s community of almost 200 startups to accelerate deal flow.


As per a report by Zawya, the platform is dedicated to stepping up capital investment in technology companies, including startups from the region’s leading family offices.


Badr Al Olama, acting Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, said, “With the launch of Tech Barza, we will not just support the economic growth of the region but we will also bring diversity and inclusivity to family offices, removing the misconception of crowding out, and reinforcing the mission of knowledge sharing.”


From Careem to Ziina, how Class 5 Global views the MENA startup ecosystem 


According to the media report, Tech Barza will facilitate technology companies and startups in establishing relationships with strategic investors that have significant portfolios with companies that can accelerate product-market fit and the ability to go to market.


Other offerings for the invited family offices would include pitch days, joining investor networks, invitations to events and business forums led by Hub71’s strategic partner Mubadala Investment Company, setup support within Abu Dhabi Global Market, and access to Hub71’s programmes and VC partners, the report added.

Edited by Suman Singh

