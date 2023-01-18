Abu Dhabi Space Debate hosts panel on orbit clutter at WEF

The Abu Dhabi Space Debate hosted a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum on 'The Future of Earth: LEO Politics of the 21st Century'. Held at the UAE Pavilion, experts in the field came together to discuss the issues of low earth orbit (LEO) clutter and the challenges and opportunities that LEO holds, according to a press release in Zawya.





Jesse Klempner, a Partner at McKinsey & Company, moderated the panel, which included industry experts such as Dylan Taylor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Voyager Space; Dan Tenney, Vice President of Lockheed Martin Space; and William Marshall, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Planet Labs.





Sarah Bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and Chairperson of UAE Space Agency, said the UAE aimed to promote collaboration between industry-leading global stakeholders and cement the country's position as a key player in international decision-making processes.

The low earth orbit houses many satellite devices such as those for communications, GPS, and earth observation. The International Space Station is also placed there.





However, the increasing amount of space debris poses both an existential threat and a potential for international conflict.





The panel discussed the process of developing new regulations to protect access to low earth orbit, keeping in mind the new stakeholders, emerging space nations and private sector players, to avoid the threat of further collisions and conflict.