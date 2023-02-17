Menu
Abu Dhabi now has the largest vertical farm in the world

By Nikita Bameta
February 17, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 17 2023 14:29:07 GMT+0000
Abu Dhabi now has the largest vertical farm in the world
This farm is set to provide employment opportunities to over 60 engineers, horticulturists, and scientists.
Indoor farming company, AeroFarms has launched AeroFarms AgX, an indoor vertical farm, which facilitates sustainable controlled environment agriculture (CEA)—supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

It aims to bring innovative research and development (R&D) to the UAE and the Middle East, and address challenges related to broader global agriculture supply chain, as per a statement.

The facility covers 65,000 square feet, and is reportedly the largest indoor vertical farm of its kind for R&D anywhere in the world, the company said.

Inside 8X Ventures’ $25M bid on MENA’s cleantech, climate tech ecosystem

This farm is expected to provide employment opportunities to over 60 engineers, horticulturists, and scientists, as per a statement. These professionals will be expected to facilitate research on a number of things—from organoleptic aspects, precision phenotyping, to machine learning.

AeroFarms AgX will also partner with local companies and universities on research projects to tackle agriculture related problems within desert and arid climates.

The collaboration will look into evaluation and testing of crops that have a large consumer demand, the company said.

AeroFarms AgX is expected to transform into a hub of innovation that would bring together key strategic partners like Cargill and Foundation for Food & Agriculture (FFAR) Precision Indoor Plants (PIP) Consortium for R&D collaboration.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

