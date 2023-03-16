Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Abu Dhabi's G42 buys stake in ByteDance for $100M

By Sindhu Kashyaap
March 16, 2023, Updated on : Thu Mar 16 2023 12:31:54 GMT+0000
Abu Dhabi's G42 buys stake in ByteDance for $100M
Prince Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the national security adviser for the UAE bought the stock in the TikTok parent from existing investors through the company's 42XFund.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Abu Dhabi based AI Firm G42 has acquired stake for $100 million in TikTok's parent company ByteDance, with this the company valuation of Chinese media giant to $220 billion, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Prince Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the national security adviser for the UAE bought the stock in the TikTok parent from existing investors through the company's 42XFund. Another company acquired stake in the company at $225 billion valuation, the report said.

YourStory could not independently verify this report.

This current market value is a drop from the $300 billion valuation ByteDance had during a share restructure programme in 2022. It also had received estimates of $300-$400 billion on the secondary market in 2021.

TikTok has significant popularity in the GCC region. From early last year, the top influencers in the region had doubled over the past year. The total follower of the top 10 GCC TikTok personalities grew from 24.6 million in 2020 to 120 million last year.

The two main regions that have the maximum push are UAE and Saudi Arabia with Oman and Qatar following close. Recently, TikTok had under increased scrutiny over user data concerns and was reportedly considering separating from its parent company to address these concerns, media reports said.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Protonn raises $9M seed round led by Matrix Partners India, 021 Capital, Tanglin Venture Partners

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, K Krithivasan to take over

From pitch decks to raising funds: Start Insights is putting founders at ease

Google's 'castle and moat' strategy is data hegemony: CCI tells NCLAT

Daily Capsule
Fancode’s next innings
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, K Krithivasan to take over

Google's 'castle and moat' strategy is data hegemony: CCI tells NCLAT

Meet the 3 QDIC startups that are powering the future of healthcare in India

OYO launches accelerator programme to help first-generation hoteliers