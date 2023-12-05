ADQ and QIC launch co-investment platform for key sectors in Kazakhstan

ADQ, Abu Dhabi's wholly-owned strategic investment company, and Qazaqstan Investment Corporation (QIC) have launched a co-investment platform.

The platform will focus on sectors including food, agriculture, mobility, healthcare, energy transformation and clean technology, according to statement shared on Zawya.

It aims to strengthen Kazakhstan's private equity infrastructure and attract foreign direct investments in priority sectors through a new platform with ADQ.

“The co-investment platform underlines ADQ’s commitment to developing investment partnerships in key markets that complement our investment strategy, which allows other nations to benefit from the considerable, diverse expertise our portfolio encapsulates," Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and CEO of ADQ, said.

"We are confident that our collaboration will bring forward notable investments that will unlock tangible value and contribute to the economic growth of the UAE, Kazakhstan and the wider Central Asia and Caucus region,” he further added.

QIC, a $2.5 billion private equity fund, was established in 2007 to boost Kazakhstan's economy and contribute to neighboring countries' development.

The platform aims to capitalise on investment opportunities in Kazakhstan and other Central Asia and Caucasus countries, with ADQ and Qazaqstan Investment Corporation committing to equal financial and operational contributions. ADQ will offer investment expertise across similar sectors.

Since 1992, the UAE and Kazakhstan have maintained robust trade and economic ties, bolstered by strategic partnerships between their respective organisations.





