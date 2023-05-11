Belgium's Deliveract acquires UAE’s ChatFood

Belgium-based ﻿Deliverect﻿, which integrates online orders for restaurants, has acquired ChatFood, a UAE-based provider of order and pay-at-the-table, loyalty, and social media ordering solutions.

The acquisition will enable Deliverect to support social media, dine-in QR, and direct channel ordering, as well as enhance its offerings and presence in the Middle East, said a statement.

The two companies jointly serve more than 43,000 restaurants and food service businesses worldwide in 42 markets, powering over 300 million orders, the statement added. Over 3,000 food service locations in the Gulf region use ChatFood's platform.

Benjamin Mouflard and Vini Rodrigues, Co-founders of ChatFood, will continue to work with Deliverect and oversee future development and expansion.

According to Zhong Xu, CEO and Co-founder, Deliverect, the acquisition would enable Deliveract to offer its customers a one-stop digital platform that eliminates complexity and drives value for both in-restaurant dining and online delivery experiences.

ChatFood, founded in 2019, raised $3 million in July last year in a bridge funding round led by Antler, with a reserved amount for key Saudi partners. The round also saw participation from family offices such as 6G Capital and existing investors such as Zinal Growth.

As per a RedSeer report, the foodtech market in Middle East North Africa is expected to reach $15 billion by 2025.





