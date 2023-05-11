Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf Edition
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Companies
page logo
Events
All Events
Creator’s Inc Conference
Future of Work
Future of Governance
Brands of India
TechSparks
The Metaverse Summit
Brands of New India
More
YS Club
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
Covid Tributes
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Just In

Belgium's Deliveract acquires UAE’s ChatFood

Deliverect integrates online orders for restaurants, while ChatFood provides order and pay-at-the-table, loyalty, and social media ordering solutions.

Maryam Afzal4 Stories
Belgium's Deliveract acquires UAE’s ChatFood

Thursday May 11, 2023,

2 min Read

Belgium-based ﻿Deliverect﻿, which integrates online orders for restaurants, has acquired ChatFood, a UAE-based provider of order and pay-at-the-table, loyalty, and social media ordering solutions.

The acquisition will enable Deliverect to support social media, dine-in QR, and direct channel ordering, as well as enhance its offerings and presence in the Middle East, said a statement.

The two companies jointly serve more than 43,000 restaurants and food service businesses worldwide in 42 markets, powering over 300 million orders, the statement added. Over 3,000 food service locations in the Gulf region use ChatFood's platform.

Benjamin Mouflard and Vini Rodrigues, Co-founders of ChatFood, will continue to work with Deliverect and oversee future development and expansion.

1852 people loved this story

UAE fintech Twig raises undisclosed pre-seed funding

According to Zhong Xu, CEO and Co-founder, Deliverect, the acquisition would enable Deliveract to offer its customers a one-stop digital platform that eliminates complexity and drives value for both in-restaurant dining and online delivery experiences.

ChatFood, founded in 2019, raised $3 million in July last year in a bridge funding round led by Antler, with a reserved amount for key Saudi partners. The round also saw participation from family offices such as 6G Capital and existing investors such as Zinal Growth.

As per a RedSeer report, the foodtech market in Middle East North Africa is expected to reach $15 billion by 2025.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5