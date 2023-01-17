Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business to launch Global Unicorn Programs in Dubai

By Nikita Bameta
January 17, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 17 2023 05:41:03 GMT+0000
Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business to launch Global Unicorn Programs in Dubai
The programmes will be launched in February in Dubai. They will be also offered in Singapore in May and in Seoul in September.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business has announced the launch of Global Unicorn Programs.


The executive education programmes are focused on creating unicorns and a socially responsible and visionary entrepreneurial ecosystem across Eurasia, said a note on Zawya.


The Global Unicorn Programs will be launched in Dubai, UAE with the Global Unicorn Forum, co-hosted by the World Government Summit and the Global Unicorn Center.


The programmes will be offered in Dubai from February 15 to 17 this year. They will be also offered in Singapore in May and in Seoul, South Korea in September. Scholarships will be made available for eligible applicants.


The programmes are in line with UAE’s Entrepreneurial Nation initiative, which aims to support startups and have 20 unicorns by 2031, as stated in the official website of Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business.


Founders with a minimum of Series A funds who aspire to achieve unicorn status, senior leaders from investment entities and/or family offices, executives from established businesses who are exploring investments, senior government officials, NGO executives, and public representatives can join the programmes. The applications are open now.


The unicorn programmes will provide regional knowledge from GCC and East Asia and insights into free trade agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership; explore advanced technology such as blockchain, Web 3.0, smart manufacturing and artificial intelligence; and offer insights into building a regional ecosystem with compatible leaders.


Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business has worked with several companies and venture capital firms to set up an ecosystem in China and abroad, fostering over 136 unicorn companies, said the note.

For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

‘Great founders are always on top of their numbers’—15 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

This savings app helps users plan for their next jewellery purchase

Prath Ventures raises Rs 50 Cr in first close of Rs 225 Cr maiden fund

How Upsale, India's first AI-based restaurant interactive menu is all set to revolutionise the $68B HoReCa industry

Daily Capsule
Inside gaming studios’ new lobby
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

WEF launches initiative to unlock $3T a year for climate and nature

WEF establishes purpose-driven metaverse to tackle world's most pressing challenges

Partner with India to make world healthier place: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital