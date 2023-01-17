Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business to launch Global Unicorn Programs in Dubai

Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business has announced the launch of Global Unicorn Programs.





The executive education programmes are focused on creating unicorns and a socially responsible and visionary entrepreneurial ecosystem across Eurasia, said a note on Zawya.





The Global Unicorn Programs will be launched in Dubai, UAE with the Global Unicorn Forum, co-hosted by the World Government Summit and the Global Unicorn Center.





The programmes will be offered in Dubai from February 15 to 17 this year. They will be also offered in Singapore in May and in Seoul, South Korea in September. Scholarships will be made available for eligible applicants.





The programmes are in line with UAE’s Entrepreneurial Nation initiative, which aims to support startups and have 20 unicorns by 2031, as stated in the official website of Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business.





Founders with a minimum of Series A funds who aspire to achieve unicorn status, senior leaders from investment entities and/or family offices, executives from established businesses who are exploring investments, senior government officials, NGO executives, and public representatives can join the programmes. The applications are open now.





The unicorn programmes will provide regional knowledge from GCC and East Asia and insights into free trade agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership; explore advanced technology such as blockchain, Web 3.0, smart manufacturing and artificial intelligence; and offer insights into building a regional ecosystem with compatible leaders.





Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business has worked with several companies and venture capital firms to set up an ecosystem in China and abroad, fostering over 136 unicorn companies, said the note.

