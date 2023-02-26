Menu
Department of Economic Development in Ajman, UAE hosts Entreneurship Week

By Nikita Bameta
February 26, 2023, Updated on : Sun Feb 26 2023 10:54:41 GMT+0000
Department of Economic Development in Ajman, UAE hosts Entreneurship Week
The aim of Entrepreneurship Week is to offer an integrated business platform for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ajman.
Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director-General of the Department of Economic Development in Ajman, UAE (Ajman DED) has inaugurated the second edition of "Entrepreneurship Week".

It is organised by Ajman DED in partnership with the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), and the Municipality and Planning Department.

The exhibition, which is being held from February 24 till February 28—from 5 PM to 10 PM everyday—in Detention Park, Al Hamidiya district, UAE, will host various activities while along with offering a shopping experience.

Dubai’s Lapa Eatery aspires to open the city to clean eating

A total of 25 commercial project owners and entrepreneurs will be participating, as per a press release by Zawya. They will display their commercial products, comprising areas such as clothing, incense and perfumes, fashion, handicrafts, and food.

The aim of Entrepreneurship Week is to offer an integrated business platform for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ajman.

It will also highlight successful business experiences as well as innovative projects through workshops throughout the week. The initiative will also facilitate Ajman DED's strategic plans aimed at developing and supporting economic sectors.

Their idea is to encourage national projects among diverse groups, bring them together, and aid cooperation among them. Further, the department aims to promote their products and services, and aid marketing.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Kanishk Singh

