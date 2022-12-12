Menu
Dubai Multi Commodities Centre launches gaming centre to tap into region's $1.8B gaming industry

By Sindhu Kashyaap
December 12, 2022
Dubai Multi Commodities Centre launches gaming centre to tap into region's $1.8B gaming industry
The companies registered under the gaming centre will have access to a larger esports community, through events and tournaments.
The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre has launched a gaming centre to tap into the MENA region's $1.8 billion gaming industry, which is expected to touch $5 billion by 2025.


The companies that are registered under the gaming centre will have access to a larger esports community, through events and tournaments, as well as support from esports organisation YaLLa Esports.


Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, said, in a statement in Zawya, “Members will [also] have the opportunity to join gaming specific acceleration and market entry programmes through our ecosystem partner, AstroLabs, a leading tech ecosystem builder in the MENA region."


Located at Dubai's Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre houses nearly 50 gaming companies, including esports teams, developers, and tournament organisers and producers.


Over the past year, the region has seen quick adoption of esports.


The average gamer in the UAE spends $115 per year, which is on par with the global average of $116 per year. According to a report by AdColony, mobile gamers play video games for an average of 20 to 40 minutes per day in the UAE.


Daniel Ahamed, Senior Analyst, Niko Partners, says, revenue from the gaming industry in the MENA-3 region—Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt—was $1.76 billion in 2021. This is expected to touch $3.14 billion in the next few years. Saudi Arabia accounts for 60.3% of the overall revenue contribution in the MENA region.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

