Dubai-based greentech startup Wize raises $16M

Dubai-based startup Wize has raised $16M in a pre-seed funding round from angel investors.

The funds will be used to boost the company's UAE market presence, develop new products, and explore new partnership opportunities.

The company has formed partnerships with UAE's delivery companies, including Motoboy—the UAE's first sustainable logistics firm—with an aim to achieve zero-carbon emissions through electric bike usage, allowing Wize to manage motorcycle usage and understand client needs, enhancing its ability to cater to the region's transportation needs.

“The UAE's Green Agenda 2030 encourages businesses to pursue more sustainable growth. We are proud to offer an innovative full-service solution that empowers retailers and delivery companies to progress toward achieving net-zero emissions and significantly reduce their carbon footprint,” said Alexander Lemzakov, Co-founder and CEO of Wize.

Wize, established in 2022, is a B2B platform offering eco-friendly solutions for last-mile delivery in the UAE and MENA regions. It offers subscription-based electric motorcycles to improve delivery operations.

The company claims to offer swift, rapid, and speedy motorcycles that comply with UAE courier transport regulations.

Wize's rental and subscription online platform allows business owners to manage their fleets 24x7 from anywhere, collecting data on driver behaviour, location, speed, and charge levels.

The platform can also be adopted as a white-label solution for logistics companies renting out their vehicles.





