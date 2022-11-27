Dubai Chambers to expand roles of business councils in the region

Chairman of Dubai Chambers Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair announced the establishment of new country-specific business councils to operate in Dubai. He also proposed to expand its roles to support efforts to boost Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade.





“We are putting a new comprehensive framework into place that will restructure and expand the role of business councils in Dubai to boost its foreign trade and promote cross-border business opportunities for member companies. These councils will cover markets of strategic importance to Dubai," said Al Ghurair.





In the works are plans to expand its presence in other markets like Africa, Latin America and the rest of the Middle East to attract more investments from these regions, he added.





The chairman also encouraged existing business councils to leverage Dubai International Chamber’s vast network of international offices to their benefit, operate more effectively.





He also revealed that Dubai Chambers would organise a special forum in 2023 to engage members of business councils, representatives from embassies, consulates and foreign trade and commercial offices operating in the UAE and invited participants to attend the event.













The announcement was addressed to more than 150 ambassadors, consul generals and commercial attachés at the Diplomatic Circle Dinner 2022.









1127 people loved this story Supplying 15M eggs to Qatar, India's Namakkal district to overtake Turkey





The event was attended by Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade Sector - UAE Ministry of Economy; Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; and Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM).