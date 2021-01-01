GSF Accelerator launches academy to help startups scale their business

By Thimmaya Poojary|1st Jan 2021
GSF Academy is the new initiative of GSF Accelerator which will assist tech entrepreneurs in building a scalable business.
GSF Accelerator, one of the leading tech-focused early-stage investors in India and startup accelerators, has launched an educational arm called GSF Academy to help entrepreneurs on how to build their business.


GSF Academy will provide founders access to experienced mentors, startup-building masterclasses, and community-based learning, according to a statement.

Rajesh Sawhney

GSF Accelerator founder and CEO Rajesh Sawhney

On the new initiative, Rajesh Sawhney, Founder and CEO of GSF Accelerator, said, “GSF has spent the last 10 years working with tech startups and has got exceptionally good at helping startups succeed. Our network of experienced and battle-scarred entrepreneurs and investors have gone through a lot over the years, and while we continue to make new mistakes, we are confident that we have identified some common factors for why startups succeed or fail.”

“Every part of the programme is geared towards helping you to avoid making the same mistakes, iterating faster, and accelerating your entrepreneurial journey towards success,” he said.

GSF Academy will be a 10-week virtual programme to create a support community of fellow founders, to provide access to leading tech entrepreneurs and investors, and to teach founders the fundamentals of building and scaling a startup.


This programme will be open to founders who are at various stages of their entrepreneurial journey:


GSF Accelerator has a track record of successes with its portfolio companies — with follow-on funding rounds from leading VCs like, Nexus Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, funding from established enterprises like DHI Group, 21st Century Fox, Flipkart, and acquisitions from majors such as M3, Facebook, AnyMind Group.


Among the startups funded by GSF Accelerator which later received funding from leading VCs include examples such as Whatfix raising $50 million led by Sequoia, DocsApp raising $25 million led by Bessemer, Flintobox raising $10 million led by Lightbox etc. Some of the key exits were Little Eye Labs acquired by Facebook, Pluss App bought by NetMeds and Ridingo acquired by Carzonrent.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

