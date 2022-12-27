Dubai delivery riders need driver's qualification certificate for work

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that delivery riders are now required to possess a driver's qualification certificate in addition to a driving licence to work in Dubai.





The certificate, to be granted by the RTA, will be available via the RTA website and mobile application. It will be provided after applicants complete a "comprehensive practical and theoretical training programme". The programme entails topics like the basics of defensive driving, safety requirements, periodic maintenance of bikes, to name a few.





According to a report by Gulf News, RTA stated that with this step its aim is to better the performance of delivery motorbike riders and enhance services being offered to consumers.





RTA has urged all companies involved in the delivery sector to respond in line with the decision out of their social responsibility.





Companies must register their riders at one of the nine institutes accredited by RTA. These include Al Ahli Driving Centre, Belhasa Driving Centre, Bin Yaber Driving Institute, Dubai Driving Centre, Emirates Driving Institute, Emirates Transport Driving Institute, Excellence Driving, and Galadari Driving Centre.





RTA noted: “Certificates will be issued to bikers after ensuring that they meet the professional requirements, and can mitigate associated risks besides raising traffic safety.”





The authority has highlighted that all companies are required to register riders to avoid legal violations.









