DIFC Talent Week to empower Emirati talent, offer employment opportunities

By Nikita Bameta
February 07, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 07 2023 15:09:25 GMT+0000
DIFC Talent Week to empower Emirati talent, offer employment opportunities
Emiratis can meet and network with startup founders at DIFC Talent Week. The event will feature panel discussions, a career fair, interactive sessions, and live workshops for students, graduates, and young professionals.
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, hosted the second edition of its 'Talent Week' today.

Throughout Talent Week, the DIFC will enable Emiratis to meet and network with startup founders, and facilitate learning and experience innovation first-hand. It will host panel discussions, a career fair, interactive sessions, and live workshops for students, graduates, as well as young professionals.

It is also aimed at giving prospective talent access to employment opportunities in leading financial institutions and fintech companies. This is in a bid to further exposure to businesses involved in the sector.

National as well as international companies such as Baraka, Talabat, HSBC, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Oliver Wyman, DIFC Authority, Munich Reinsurance, Dubai Government Human Resources Department, and Standard Chartered Bank will carry out recruitment drives onsite.

With an estimated 30 workshops, Talent Week will enable attendees to interact with organisations including Dubai Future District Fund, Michael Page, Robert Walters, Middlesex University Dubai, Mark Williams, Sarwa, among others.

The event's inaugural edition witnessed over 5,000 registrations. Those interested can register for free at DIFC Talent Week 2023.

The event will continue until February 9, 2023, and is being held at the DIFC Innovation Hub.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

