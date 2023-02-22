Menu
Dubai SME and Khalifa Fund to showcase Emirati startups in Gulfood 2023

By Pooja Rajkumari
February 22, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 22 2023 06:20:00 GMT+0000
Dubai SME and Khalifa Fund to showcase Emirati startups in Gulfood 2023
The event is in line with the efforts of the Department of Economy and Tourism to make Dubai a leading international food and beverages hub.
The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development (Dubai SME) have collaborated to showcase Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem at the 28th edition of Gulfood.

The ecosystem will showcase the food and beverages sector, highlighting upcoming projects, local emerging enterprises and their products, and help small businesses connect and network with international vendors and gain access to new markets and opportunities, as per a statement carried on Zawya.

The Gulfood 2023 exhibition is a space bringing together thousands of companies, renowned global chefs, and food and beverages industry leaders worldwide under one roof.

Dubai SME will also showcase about 10 companies at the event, including Liwa Dates, Health Choice General Trading, Health Way General Trading, Special food zone foodstuff trading, Ibubble Tea House for food & beverages trading L.L.C.

The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development would represent P&P Cups, Al Diyafa Hotel & Catering Supplies, Khairat Al Yemen Honey & Natural Herbs, and more.

The GCC food and beverage market is expected to reach a market value of $94.4 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%, as per a report by British Centres For Business.

Between 2024 to 2029, the GCC food and beverage market is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.1%, and reach a market value of $128.2 billion by 2029.

The event is hosted at the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 22 to 24.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


