FIFA World Cup 2022: GCC countries, Qatar nationals get free entry to museums

Qatar Museums has announced free entry to all museums in the country for residents and nationals of Qatar and all GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait).





According to a report by Khaleej Times, the free entry—for adult residents with valid IDs and all children 16 and under—is allowed until the end of the FIFA World Cup 2022.





For all other visitors, the price of the ticket will be QAR100, unless otherwise indicated. One Pass holders can also book a limited number of tickets with no additional cost, depending on their membership tier.





Tickets to the museums must be booked online in advance. The tickets are non-transferable and are valid for single-use entry only on the specified date and time, which will be sent via email, and they must be presented upon arrival.





Apart from a valid entry ticket, visitors to 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic Sports Museum must also present a Hayya card, added the report.





Some of the museums in Qatar include Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, National Museum of Qatar, Museum of Islamic Art, and 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum.





Since November 1, Qatar Museums have been operating for extended hours and will continue until December 20. Entry to all the museums is permitted seven days a week from 10 am to 8 pm, unless otherwise indicated.