Coronavirus impact: Zomato announces reduction of workforce by 13 pc and salary cuts

The salary cuts will be as high as 50 percent for those in the higher bracket and this situation is likely to prevail for the next six months.

By Thimmaya Poojary
15th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Zomato, the Gurugram-based food delivery unicorn, has announced a 13 percent reduction of its workforce along with salary cuts as coronavirus has had a severe impact on the company with restaurants being closed and the number of orders thinning out.


Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal, in a note to employees, said, “Multiple aspects of our business have changed dramatically over the last couple of months and many of these changes are expected to be permanent. While we continue to build a more focused Zomato, we do not foresee having enough work for all our employees.”


zomato
Also Read

Zomato extends its Gold benefits by 4 more months amidst lockdown


Deepinder said the reduced salary for its employees will be effective starting from June.


“Starting June, I am proposing a temporary reduction in pay for the entire organisation. Lower cuts are being proposed for people with lower salaries, and higher cuts (up to 50 percent) for people with higher salaries,” he said.


The Zomato founder expects that these cuts in salary will be revised as soon the economy starts getting back on track. “I foresee (and hope) this to be around 6 months from now,” he said.


According to Deepinder, the lockdowns due to coronavirus pandemic has severely affected its business with large number of restaurants shutting down permanently and he expects this to shrink further by another 25-40 percent in the next six to 12 months.


The affected employees of Zomato will continue to receive support from the company in four areas: financial, outplacement support, healthcare, and equity.


According to Zomato, all those employees who no longer have any work at Zomato will continue be with them on 50 percent salary for next six months.


The food delivery unicorn will also provide outplacement services for the affected employees.

Zomato also announced that the previously allocated ESOPs will continue to vest during this period of six months. It said it will continue with the current insurance cover.

Deepinder said,All of this uncertainty inevitably needed us to re-define our business strategy. There’s no going back to the ‘normal’ – all we should focus on is building for the ‘new normal."

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

These 5 companies are giving hikes to employees during coronavirus crisis

Trisha Medhi

Meet the man behind Ludo King, which has smashed all mobile gaming records

Rashi Varshney

Vivo announces new 'Make in India' design in logo

Press Trust of India

Here is what Indians want to spend on after lockdown relaxations

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
Meet the man behind India's favourite quarantine game Ludo King
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus impact: Govt allocates Rs 1 lakh crore to strengthen agriculture infrastructure

Thimmaya Poojary

Here is what Indians want to spend on after lockdown relaxations

Ramarko Sengupta

[Funding alert] DigitalOcean raises $50M from existing investors Access Industries, Andreessen Horowitz

Rashi Varshney

Paytm Payments Bank launches ‘Cash at Home’ facility for senior citizens in Delhi NCR

Sujata Sangwan

Contact-tracing app Aarogya Setu now available on JioPhone

Press Trust of India

Vivo announces new 'Make in India' design in logo

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru