India-based insurtech platform Turtlefin expands to the UAE

By Nikita Bameta
January 12, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 12 2023 09:52:41 GMT+0000
India-based insurtech platform Turtlefin expands to the UAE
With this partnership, Turtlefin aims at enabling Compass's distribution teams to personalise proposals for potential clients.
Insurtech solutions provider ﻿Turtlefin﻿ has partnered with Compass Insurance Brokers LLC, a financial solution provider in Dubai, UAE.


With this, Turtlefin aims at enabling Compass's distribution teams to evaluate the required information in a seamless manner as well as to personalise proposals for potential clients.

Turtlefin will assist with lowering the proposal creation time by over 50%, augmenting sales efficiency by 30%, and improving customer experience, per a press release shared by Zawya.


This partnership is also expected to enable Compass's distribution networks to avail of all retail insurance products on its platform.

How this insuretech startup is expanding coverage by digitally empowering insurance agents


Turtlefin is also exploring the provision of its digital prospecting and e-skilling capability in order to empower its advisors' network. This is expected to reinforce Compass's advisors' engagement with their customers and assist them with the necessary tools to serve its customers' needs.


Turtlefin is the enterprise suite of products from India-based insurtech platform Turtlemint, which has raised close to $190 million from investors including Jungle Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, Amansa Capital, Sequoia Capital India, GGV Capital, among others.


Compass Insurance Brokers LLC was established in 2007 and serves as a multidimensional insurance solution provider in the UAE. Its services programme provides an array of life, health, and general insurance programmes.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

