India willing to partner with UAE to help become global educational hub, says Indian diplomat

By Press Trust of India
January 22, 2023, Updated on : Sun Jan 22 2023 10:46:22 GMT+0000
India willing to partner with UAE to help become global educational hub, says Indian diplomat
The diplomat added that with universities opening their branches in the UAE, India is keen to partner in the arrangements.
Tadu Mamu, Consul (Press Information, Culture and Labour) of the Indian Embassy commented that India is willing to partner with the UAE to make it a global educational hub besides being a financial hub.


Speaking at a global education conclave in Dubai, where Mamu was the chief guest, she said that India will be happy to help big universities to open their branches in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, a press note read.

Masdar City signs MoU with Wio Bank to support SMEs


She added that the pandemic had unleashed the potential of online learning and that there was a need to balance the physical mode of learning with edtech.


Mamu also highlighted the close cultural and political relations shared between India and the UAE. She added that setting up of an IIT campus in Abu Dhabi, which was announced in 2022 as part of the trade deal, would boost bilateral cooperation.

As IIT explores new horizons in the UAE, how will it shape education in the region?


Educators, edtech leaders, experts, and students from the Gulf Cooperation Council region and beyond participated in the two-day conclave titled "Schools for the Future". They discussed critical issues related to education, with a special focus on digital technology and its potential to aid learning.


The conclave was organised by Dubai-based Kyra Global, a company founded by veteran Indian publisher KPR Nair in partnership with The American University in the Emirates (AUE).

Edited by Suman Singh

