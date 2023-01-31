Menu
MoIAT launches Industrial Census to maintain database of industrial companies in UAE

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 31, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 31 2023 07:05:23 GMT+0000
MoIAT launches Industrial Census to maintain database of industrial companies in UAE
The database will help develop the industrial sector, measure its performance, improve its contribution to the national GDP and attract investment.
The UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has launched the Industrial Census project to create a comprehensive database of companies that practice industrial activities. This includes those operating in free zones, irrespective of whether they have an industrial or non-industrial licence.

Under this project, the ministry will provide industrial establishments with a reliable and flexible mechanism to take part in the census and submit relevant information.

The project is in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, the Industry Development Council, and the local statistics centres, as per an official statement.


It is aimed to create new investment opportunities for manufacturers, investors, and owners of industrial companies. This will also help decision-makers introduce relevant future policies to improve the sector. The project is in line with the national strategy for industry and advanced technology called Operation 300 billion, said the statement.

A comprehensive and updated industrial database will help the government develop a comprehensive picture of the current industrial landscape, said Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Industry Development Council in the statement. It will also help them identify small businesses that need government support to grow, he added.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at [email protected]

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

