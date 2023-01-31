MoIAT launches Industrial Census to maintain database of industrial companies in UAE

The UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has launched the Industrial Census project to create a comprehensive database of companies that practice industrial activities. This includes those operating in free zones, irrespective of whether they have an industrial or non-industrial licence.

Under this project, the ministry will provide industrial establishments with a reliable and flexible mechanism to take part in the census and submit relevant information.

The project is in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, the Industry Development Council, and the local statistics centres, as per an official statement.





It is aimed to create new investment opportunities for manufacturers, investors, and owners of industrial companies. This will also help decision-makers introduce relevant future policies to improve the sector. The project is in line with the national strategy for industry and advanced technology called Operation 300 billion, said the statement.

A comprehensive and updated industrial database will help the government develop a comprehensive picture of the current industrial landscape, said Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Industry Development Council in the statement. It will also help them identify small businesses that need government support to grow, he added.

