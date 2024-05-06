A net zero approach to roti, kapda, and makaan

In the relentless pursuit of a brighter, greener future, sustainability has transcended from mere buzzword status to become a global imperative. The urgency to restrict global warming to 1.5°C this century and avert catastrophic climate change is underscored by an overwhelming statistic.





According to a PwC report, the world must decarbonise at an unprecedented rate of 15.2% annually, over 11 times the historical average since 2000.





On the bright side, for the first time in history, there seems to be a global consensus on climate change and the urgent need for collective action. Many startups globally are leading the charge with breakthrough solutions—once sustainable and elegant.





Globally, the green technology and sustainability market—valued at $28.6 billion in 2024—is projected to reach $134.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 29.5%. The rise of the circular economy and innovative net-zero practices for basic aspects of life, including food, clothing, housing, transport, and packaging, hold substantial promise in diminishing our collective carbon footprint.





Food production occupies nearly half of the earth's habitable land and generates a quarter of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The meat and dairy industry alone accounts for 14.5% of these emissions. Startups with multi-billion-dollar valuations—Beyond Meat, Oatly, and Blue Tribe—are pioneering the shift towards sustainability with their plant-based vegan alternatives.





Simultaneously, the resurgence of millets indicates the numerous options among sustainable and healthier alternatives. Balancing personal food choices with environmental responsibility is a critical step in mitigating our impact on the planet.





Behind the glitz and glam, another major contributor to GHG emissions is fashion. Fast fashion, including clothing, footwear, handbags, etc., accounts for nearly 10% of global carbon dioxide output—more than international flights and shipping combined.





Globally, 65% of the apparel is polymer-based, and around 70 million barrels of oil a year are used to make polyester fibres in our clothing. Top companies like Patagonia have shown a way to create loyal customers and enhance brand value by discouraging consumerism, ensuring complete transparency and a genuine commitment to using recycled materials.

Notably, startups like EcoLine and Neeman's are leveraging the circular economy and offering attractive products made of recycled plastic. Garments are now made from living microbes with the advent of 'bio-couture’ and wearable plants, offering a unique convergence of luxury fashion and sustainability.

With the largest wave of infrastructure growth in human history, the construction industry—through the usage of cement—is directly responsible for about 30% of the annual global GHGs.





Among the largest construction companies globally, Sweden-based Skanska is leading the way to transform the entire value chain and reimagine what living buildings look like.





Startups like Angirus, Strawstructure, and RecycleX are solving two problems at once by innovatively repurposing waste, including construction debris, to create alternate materials.





The new Bengaluru airport terminal is a remarkable example of how a large commercial building can also be a potential biodiversity hotspot. Embracing energy-efficient solutions, such as roof-top solar power grids, sustainable materials, and smart designs mitigates environmental impact and adds aesthetic value to infrastructure development.

Accounting for nearly 25% of global GHG emissions, transportation is one sector that continues to depend heavily on the burning of fossil fuels. However, innovations in motor and battery technology and government push have enabled the rise of electric vehicles, two-wheelers, cars, buses, and trucks alike.





While Tesla has been the most popular story, traditional players are also launching EV variants today. Besides, startups like Blusmart, Ather, and Yulu are also seeing an increasing adoption rate for their products.





The curve of transport’s environmental impact finally seems to be plateauing. Today, the Indian EV market reflects a fast-growing trend towards eco-friendly transportation choices that add meaningful value to individual milestones like purchasing a first vehicle.

The pervasive problem of plastic packaging contributes to the accumulation of eight million tons of plastic in the ocean annually. While we continue to see plastic wrapping on items that don't need any packaging, like bananas and coconuts, startups like Ecoware and Bambrew are championing the use of recycled materials for packaging purposes.





Tetra Pak, a global leader in packaging, became the first company in the food packaging industry to have its climate impact reduction targets approved by the Science-Based Targets (SBT) initiative.





The fast-growing sustainable packaging market is driven by both startups and major corporations—including the likes of Apple, which has reported 95% fibre-based packaging of which 67% is recycled content—committing to carbon-neutral packaging. Packaging is more than just product protection; it is also a powerful marketing tool, and utilising the right materials can elevate a brand's impression.

With increasing public confidence in green alternatives, the next set of unicorns is expected to emerge from sustainability tech startups. In an era of abundant options, it is incumbent upon each of us to make informed eco-conscious choices.





Both individual and collective action is necessary to gain the triple benefit of good personal health, animal health, and planetary health. Practising the fundamental principles—the three Rs—Reduce, Reuse, Recycle—in our daily lives can yield a compounding effect in the fight against global warming and enhance our quality of life.





To quote Howard Zinn, “Small acts, when multiplied by millions of people, can transform the world.”

Santanu Paul is the CEO and Rithwick Mosalikanti is the Senior Manager at TalentSprint.