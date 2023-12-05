Omniful raises $5.85M seed round from VentureSouq and others

Omniful, a cloud-based supply chain and ecommerce platform, has raised $5.85 million in its seed round led by VentureSouq, and saw participation from 500 Global, DASH Ventures, Jahez Group, SEEDRA Ventures, Bunat Ventures, Hala Ventures, and RZM Investments.

The round saw additional participation from family offices such as Al Rasheed, Siraj Holding, Al Bawardi, and Al Nafea, along with strategic angel investors from the GCC.

The company said it will invest the capital to enhance its market position, expand sales and marketing activities in new regions, and intensify its technology development efforts.

“This region has an established tradition of great retail franchises, which Omniful can help to enhance, making them more competitive in an increasingly dynamic environment. Omniful is adaptable and global, having already found use cases across multiple large markets. We genuinely see Omniful as a borderless solution that can become essential to any domestic business and also play a role in unifying processes for cross-border operations,” said Tammer Qaddumi, General Partner at VentureSouq.

Based in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Omniful offers a unified next-generation order, warehouse, and transport management system for merchants and third-party logistics providers.

Founded in 2021 by Mostafa Abolnasr and Alankrit Nishad, it ensures real-time inventory management across various digital and physical sales channels. The company streamlines the supply chain journey, allowing customers to manage inventory flow regardless of order origin, thereby improving end-consumer experiences. The company employs over 50 people from six countries.

Omniful's cloud-based platform allows for dynamic configurations for on-demand delivery, BOPIS, and scan-and-go shopping modes. It integrates with all sales channels, allowing clients to accurately pick and pack orders and deliver them on time.

“At Omniful, we are equipping merchants in this $4+ trillion industry, with a single platform to manage all of their sales channels, deliver on-time and in-full, improving their efficiencies by 40% and their customer retention by 15%. We are toexcited launch our sales and marketing efforts in MEA, India, Europe, and the USA, with our investors,” said Mostafa Abolnasr, co-founder & CEO.

Omniful's merchants can deliver in less than 60 minutes from retail stores, with 95%+ inventory accuracy and 96% on-time in-full metrics. Its API-first approach allows seamless integration with global and local e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, ERP, POS, or shipping tech stacks, resulting in unparalleled efficiencies for omnichannel brands.

The company has attracted retailers in Saudi Arabia, including Panda, Spar, and Sadhan, and is working with major 3PL ecommerce fulfilment providers like Ollkom, Safe Choice, UWC, and Stogo.

The comapny said its integrated products, including OMS, TMS, and WMS, allow customers to manage multiple brands within the same account, unlocking significant opportunities for 3PL fulfilment providers serving e-commerce merchants.





