Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Qatar World Cup 2022: Inflation to impact expenditure patterns of football fans

By Nikita Bameta
November 19, 2022, Updated on : Sat Nov 19 2022 08:33:02 GMT+0000
Qatar World Cup 2022: Inflation to impact expenditure patterns of football fans
Inflation will regulate the expenditure of Middle Eastern football fans this year, who are expected to spend more on socialising and going out during this year's FIFA World Cup as compared to the previous one.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Middle Eastern football fans are expected to spend more on socialising and venturing out during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as compared to the previous World Cup. However, this time, inflation will have an impact on how they go about their expenditure, said a report by Zawya.


According to the data released in a new surveymore than half54% of respondents in Qatar, 45% in Saudi Arabia, and 42% in the UAE will spend more than they did during the previous World Cup tournaments, said the report.


Almost a third of the respondents in all the countries stated that the inflation will influence their food and beverage consuming pattern as well as choice of venue during the tournament.

Apart from this, 91% of the respondents expressed they are happy about the World Cup being conducted in the region, indicating the shared excitement ahead of the mega-event.


About 82% in Qatar, 75% in Saudi Arabia, and 69% in the UAE admit that this year’s World Cup has more appeal than the last.


As per the numbers, majority stated that they are thrilled about the 2022 FIFA World Cup taking place at Qatar, than the previous one in Russia that was held in 2018.


Further, the World Cup is expected to witness a surge in the amount of ordered food during the event. The levels or ordering will be 80% normal at peak on match days as compared to normal days, added the report.


The Qatar World Cup starts tomorrow, November 20 and will continue until December 18, 2022. Owing to the shared zest surrounding the event, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar are expecting surge in air traffic throughout the tournament.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Jothish Kumar led Luker India to the top with the mantra ‘Why Not?’

Zepto founders on being role models, keeping up with competition, and being quick on the entrepreneurial journey

How a trip to India prompted RevFin founder to look at data-backed lending for EVs

Lenskart raises $40M from Chiratae, DSP India Fund

Daily Capsule
Mumbai’s tryst with Punjabi food
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Innovation is the name of the game for Cohort 3 of the HPE Digital Catalyst Program

Zomato to lay off 4% of workforce: Report

Yatra Online gets Sebi nod to float IPO

India to be world's 2nd largest economy by 2050, to add a trillion dollar to GDP every 12-18 months: Gautam Adani

ONDC a 'game-changer' in democratising e-commerce business: Piyush Goyal

DWEN EntreprenHERS Delhi meetup: An opportunity to connect and learn best practices from peers