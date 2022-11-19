Qatar World Cup 2022: Inflation to impact expenditure patterns of football fans

The Middle Eastern football fans are expected to spend more on socialising and venturing out during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as compared to the previous World Cup. However, this time, inflation will have an impact on how they go about their expenditure, said a report by Zawya.





According to the data released in a new survey—more than half—54% of respondents in Qatar, 45% in Saudi Arabia, and 42% in the UAE will spend more than they did during the previous World Cup tournaments, said the report.





Almost a third of the respondents in all the countries stated that the inflation will influence their food and beverage consuming pattern as well as choice of venue during the tournament.

Apart from this, 91% of the respondents expressed they are happy about the World Cup being conducted in the region, indicating the shared excitement ahead of the mega-event.





About 82% in Qatar, 75% in Saudi Arabia, and 69% in the UAE admit that this year’s World Cup has more appeal than the last.





As per the numbers, majority stated that they are thrilled about the 2022 FIFA World Cup taking place at Qatar, than the previous one in Russia that was held in 2018.





Further, the World Cup is expected to witness a surge in the amount of ordered food during the event. The levels or ordering will be 80% normal at peak on match days as compared to normal days, added the report.





The Qatar World Cup starts tomorrow, November 20 and will continue until December 18, 2022. Owing to the shared zest surrounding the event, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar are expecting surge in air traffic throughout the tournament.