Just In

Nikita Bameta
RSA Global, Careem Quik partner for faster quick commerce solutions in the UAE

Thursday March 30, 2023,

1 min Read

RSA Global, a digital supply chain and ecommerce logistics company, has collaborated with Careem Quik to enhance the UAE's rapid grocery delivery service.

This newly announced partnership links Careem Quik’s dark store network across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain together through a centralised distribution centre, RSA Global said in a blog post.

Careem Quik uses a network of dark stores to enable a faster grocery delivery experience. The company launched this service during the COVID-19 pandemic in response to an increased demand for rapid grocery delivery.

"RSA Global will help in further streamlining Careem's processes by tackling supply chain aspects such as optimising the scheduling and routing of deliveries and providing real-time and transparent analysis of their KPI data using integrated and secure web portals," said Simon Farrell, Operations Director of RSA Global.

Careem Quik was launched in 2021 and has grown over 30 times across Dubai. It plans to enter other Emirates in the future.

RSA Global provides global ecommerce firms with access to the regional markets in the Middle East, Africa, and India.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Suman Singh

