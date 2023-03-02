Menu
du to retail Samsung products and offerings for UAE customers

By Pooja Rajkumari
March 02, 2023, Updated on : Thu Mar 02 2023 11:46:48 GMT+0000
du to retail Samsung products and offerings for UAE customers
du and Samsung will work together to upgrade 2G network users to 4G/5G networks and position the retailer as a one-stop shop for the entire Samsung range of consumer and business smart devices and solutions.
Samsung Gulf Electronics and du by Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) have partnered to expand the market for Samsung products in the UAE through the du retail network.


The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Doohee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, and Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer of du.


Under the MoU, du shops will serve as a one-stop destination for the entire range of Samsung smart devices and solutions. This will also extend Samsung’s exclusive products and offerings to more than 40 categories including smart home solutions, enterprise solutions, accessories, and more.

du partners with Community Development Authority to celebrate the Football World Cup season

Along with boosting sales in Samsung’s smartphone brands, the collaboration will also focus on its product portfolio expansion. du expects to stock Samsung's range of products, including tablets, watches, and portable projectors, in its shops by the first quarter.


du will also elevate Samsung as its preferred partner for upgrading 2G network users to 4G/5G networks. Samsung will also extend all the necessary support, such as stock allocations, sales support, and others, to make du its leading partner in the UAE.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Kanishk Singh

