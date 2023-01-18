Samsung Gulf Electronics has collaborated with the UAE's Office of AI and the National Programme of Coders to train 108 candidates in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). The training will take place virtually over three months.





The candidates will take part in the course which was introduced in December 2022 for learners with a STEAM background (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).





The initiative is in line with the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 which aims to make the country a world leader in AI, as per a report by Fast Company.

The candidates were selected from a pool of 780 applicants from different nationalities across the UAE. AI experts Christophe Zoghbi and Mrad Sleiman will spearhead the training and mentoring programme.





The course curriculum would include an introduction to AI and ML, live online sessions on the technical processes involved, small exercises, presentations, statistics, algorithms and more. The course will have a blend of live interactive sessions and self-paced learning.





As per Phoenix Research, the market size of AI in the UAE is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.1% between 2020 and 2027.