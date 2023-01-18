Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Samsung partners with UAE to train 108 residents in AI, ML

By Pooja Rajkumari
January 18, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 18 2023 10:13:45 GMT+0000
Samsung partners with UAE to train 108 residents in AI, ML
The initiative is in line with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Samsung Gulf Electronics has collaborated with the UAE's Office of AI and the National Programme of Coders to train 108 candidates in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). The training will take place virtually over three months.


The candidates will take part in the course which was introduced in December 2022 for learners with a STEAM background (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).


The initiative is in line with the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 which aims to make the country a world leader in AI, as per a report by Fast Company.

1174 people loved this story

About 96% of firms will bring changes to supply chains: DP World report


The candidates were selected from a pool of 780 applicants from different nationalities across the UAE. AI experts Christophe Zoghbi and Mrad Sleiman will spearhead the training and mentoring programme.


The course curriculum would include an introduction to AI and ML, live online sessions on the technical processes involved, small exercises, presentations, statistics, algorithms and more. The course will have a blend of live interactive sessions and self-paced learning.


As per Phoenix Research, the market size of AI in the UAE is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.1% between 2020 and 2027.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs this week: Report

Fantasy gaming unicorn Dream11’s revenue grows 50% in FY22, profit shrinks 54%

Bhavik Koladiya sues Ashneer Grover to reclaim shares

Mad Street Den raises $30M led by Avatar Growth Capital

Daily Capsule
Mumbai Angels takes wing
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Angel network Zero To One gets SEBI nod to launch Rs 300 Cr fund

Fantasy gaming unicorn Dream11’s revenue grows 50% in FY22, profit shrinks 54%

World needs resilience and India can take lead: Chandrasekaran

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 18, 2023)

A nation of entrepreneurs, with their heads, held high

GetVantage, IPV partner to invest Rs 200 Cr in over 500 businesses in the next 12 months