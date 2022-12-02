Menu
Saudi Arabia to lead clean energy revolution, says expert at Riyadh’s WTTC Summit

By Sindhu Kashyaap
December 02, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 02 2022 08:00:21 GMT+0000
Saudi Arabia to lead clean energy revolution, says expert at Riyadh’s WTTC Summit
Author Jeffrey Sachs believes Saudi Arabia can become a superpower in clean and sustainable energy.
Author Jeffery Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, highlighted Saudi Arabia's potential to lead a concerted push toward net-zero emissions at the 22nd World Tourism and Travel Council (WTTC) Global Summit, one of the largest events for global travel and tourism leaders.


“Tourism can really change the world by being clean and green but also by showing everyone–politicians, business leaders, and civic society advocates–that we are one world and one people. Another solution for this region is to become a superpower in solar and hydrogen power, which Saudi Arabia can lead-in," he said during a panel discussion.


The panel noted that Saudi Arabia can, in fact, become a superpower driving global sustainability and accelerating the world toward a renewable energy transition.


Another panellist at the summit, former President of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono called upon the world leaders to shift their mindset and end the blame game that is going on between the developing and developed nations. He said the challenge today towards climate change is because of cooperation and partnerships.


“We need to improve cooperation and partnerships at a local and global level to achieve net zero emissions by 2050," he said, according to a statement.


Gloria Guevara, Chief Special Advisor for Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism, said: “Saudi Arabia has shown that you do not need to choose between sustainability and economic growth. Tourism has clearly demonstrated its potential to become a key enabler of both and the Kingdom has continued to show how one can add value to the other.”


Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said leadership at the intersection between climate change and travel and tourism was vital.


“What we are lacking globally is leadership on the side of government, on the side of the private sector, and on the side of civil society,” she said. “We need to develop a unity of purpose to build partnerships and foster more cooperation on the issues that matter to all of us to make travel more sustainable.”


Felipe Calderon Hinojosa, former president of Mexico, warned that many nations would still “fail to act” on the climate crisis and called for pragmatism from leaders.


“Many countries are not going to act on climate out of charity or generosity,” he said. “We may be moved by ethical motives, but we need pragmatic solutions and incentives because business leaders are not going to act in the way we need them to.”


The annual WTTC Summit attracts over 3,000 delegates, 55 government ministers, 60 ambassadors and diplomats, more than 250 CEOS, and, former presidents, heads of state, and other dignitaries.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

