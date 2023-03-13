Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

SDB to support fintech entrepreneurs and SMEs with SAR 24B

By Sindhu Kashyaap
March 13, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 13 2023 10:40:43 GMT+0000
SDB to support fintech entrepreneurs and SMEs with SAR 24B
Social Development Bank (SDB) has underlined its commitment to enhancing entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia by allocating SAR 24 billion to finance entrepreneurs and small and emerging enterprises during the next three years.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Saudi Arabia's Social Development Bank (SDB) has committed to increasing entrepreneurship in the region, and has allocated SAR 24 billion ($6.4 billion) to finance entrepreneurs and SMEs in the next three years.

The announcement was made at Biban 2023, a five-day conference being organised by Mon'shat, Saudi Arabia's Ministry for Small and Medium Enterprises.

According to a note shared by the bank, the idea is to empower entrepreneurs and support them to have an effective and influential role, and enhance the role of small and emerging enterprises in the Saudi economy.

“This allocation will be crucial to providing more citizens access to self-employment and sustainable success," Ibrahim Al-Rashid, CEO, Social Development Bank said. "SDB’s strategy is geared towards raising economic productivity. The bank has set out to achieve this by providing access to programmes and products to support small and emerging enterprises, develop services, offer financing alternatives in line with targeted sectors’ needs and encourage economic activity.”

1509 people loved this story

Kafalah Program pledges up to $1.5B in financing guarantees for Saudi startups, SMEs

He added the bank's role is to monitor social and economic development in the Kingdom. This also includes various initiatives to provide consulting, training, and guidance programmes by the Dulani Center, in addition to Jaadah30, which provides business incubators and accelerators to empower SMEs.

SDB says funding provided by the bank to local SMEs in 2022 reached SAR 5 billion, with 9,000 entities benefiting from its financing services. The bank has also signed 11 agreements with different stakeholders. The aim is to develop and support SMEs as one of the most important streams of the economic and social development process. 

Additionally, six financing contracts were signed for entrepreneurs to drive economic growth.

The BIBAN23 forum saw the participation of over 120 entities. Crucially, the gathering is in line with the goals of Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s long-term objective of raising SMEs’ contribution to the nation’s GDP to 35%.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Indian banks set up crack teams to help startups move funds from SVB to GIFT City: Report

Trucking marketplace Raaho raises Rs 20 Cr in pre-series A extension round

Ecosystem rallies around SVB fall

Depositors will get their money back regardless of insurance: SVB Saga

Daily Capsule
Ecosystem rallies around SVB fall
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Experts reveal how edtechs can unlock opportunities and future-proof academics

Paytm annual GMV rises 41% in Jan-Feb 2023, shares down 2%

Indian banks set up crack teams to help startups move funds from SVB to GIFT City: Report

Startups must find ways to survive winter: Singapore Monetary Authority official