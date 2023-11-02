Menu
Saudi's edtech startup Noon secures $41M in Series B

The funding will be used to enhance AI-powered solutions, offer personalised learning experiences, and fuel its global expansion within the next two to three years.

Pooja Malik543 Stories
Saudi's edtech startup Noon secures $41M in Series B

Thursday November 02, 2023,

2 min Read

Saudi-based Edtech startup Noon raised $41 million in a Series B round, co-led by Wa'ed Ventures and Raed Ventures, with participation from STV, Riyadh Valley Company, Endeavor, Sanabil 500, Qyem Development Holding, and Nahlat Alarab Holding, among other strategic investors, according to a statement on Wamda.

The funding will be used to enhance AI-powered solutions, offer personalised learning experiences, and fuel its global expansion within the next two to three years.

"As we extend our presence into physical classrooms, our goal is to introduce unparalleled engagement levels within the classroom while providing students with the opportunity to learn from exceptional educators,” said Mohammed Aldhalaan, co-founder and CEO at Noon.

Noon, founded in 2013 by Aldhalaan and Abdulaziz Alsaeed, is a social learning platform that allows students to join study groups, participate in competitions, and engage in live sessions with teachers.

Serving over 12 million students in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, and Pakistan, it plans to support up to 190 million students.

The platform's peer-to-peer (P2P), social learning approach has engaged over 12 million students, enabling the scalability of star teachers.

So far, 50 teachers have provided outstanding education to six million students, making quality learning accessible, particularly for those in remote regions.

Noon plans to integrate its proven approach into physical classrooms, focusing on providing quality education universally and capitalising on generative AI developments.


