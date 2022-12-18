Menu
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2022 will feature over 50 discussions and 30 workshops

By Nikita Bameta
December 18, 2022, Updated on : Sun Dec 18 2022 10:38:38 GMT+0000
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2022 will feature over 50 discussions and 30 workshops
Themed 'Where We Belong', the 6th edition of the festival is set to host over 150 changemakers, youth leaders, artists, academics, experts, and influencers.
Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), started the two-day extravaganza, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) on Saturday, December 17, 2022. This year, the festival's theme is 'Where We Belong'.


In its 6th edition, it was host to over 150 youth leaders, artists, academics, experts, and influencers. The festival will also have 50 discussions and 30 workshops designed to empower the region's entrepreneurs and accelerate the innovation culture in the region.


SEF will also have ten performances by regional artists, per a statement shared by Zawya.


In a session, Robert Wolcott, Co-founder and Chairman, World Innovation Network, reflected on the influence of the concept of proximity on the global business scene. He highlighted that the future will depend on proximity and promoting sustainable businesses.


"Today, we have a global supply chain optimised for scale manufacturing at a distance. Over the next 30 years, the global supply chain will be hybridised," he said.


All about the event

A panel discussion titled 'To infinity and beyond: The case for solar powered vehicles', featured Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO, SRTIP, Khalid Huraimel, Group CEO, Be'eah Group, and Tom Selten, VP Business Development, Lightyear.


The session delved into the processes involved in the optimisation of green technologies in achieving a more sustainable planet.


Al Mahmoudi highlighted that promotion of innovative industries stems via government support and stressed that it also opens the way for a more significant presence of environmentally friendly cars. Khalid Huraimel revealed the ongoing work on developing waste-to-hydrogen technologies to power cars.


"We are committed to driving the future of transportation towards a more sustainable and renewable future...We believe that solar cars have the potential to revolutionise the way we think about transportation," said Selten.


SEF 2022 presents five zones for entrepreneurs, namely Impact Stage, Creative Stage, Tech Stage, Community Stage, and Wellness Stage.


The festival's theme is 'Where We Belong'


Proceeds from this year's SEF will be donated to The Big Heart Foundation, a UAE-based nonprofit, the statement read.

For any press-related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.

