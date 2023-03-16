Menu
Sharjah Research and Technology Innovation Park Accelerator opens office in Dubai

By Sindhu Kashyaap
March 16, 2023, Updated on : Thu Mar 16 2023 10:36:01 GMT+0000
Sharjah Research and Technology Innovation Park Accelerator opens office in Dubai
The focus of SRTIP in Dubai is to provide effective business packages for entrepreneurs and startups and also help reduce initial investment.
The Sharjah Research and Technology Innovation Park (SRTIP) has now opened an office in Dubai with a focus to help startups and entrepreneurs looking expand in the region. These startups will have access to both Sharjah and Dubai.

As a free zone, SRTIP has the mandate to setup companies with a special research-based focus in - renewable energy, environmental technology, water management, transport and logistics, smart manufacturing, and digitisation, it said in a statement.

The focus of Dubai is to provide effective business packages for entrepreneurs and startups and also help reduce initial investment.

Kallol Ghose, General Manager at SRTIP Accelerator's office near DIFC stated that SRTIP provides over 650 business activities ranging from technology, trading, research and innovation, consultancy and services.

Women entrepreneurs also get an incentive this month, SRTIP has launched the Women Entrepreneur package starting from AED 5,500 only. Other packages include a ‘one-visa all-inclusive’ offer of AED 13,990 while two visas will cost AED 17,795.

The idea is to give entrepreneurs, startups, and women leaders a ctrong environment for entrepreneurs, to facilitate their growth and success, according to STRIP. Sharjah is the third largest emirate after Abu Dhabi and Dubai and the only emirate that shares its borders with all six emirates, giving it access advantage, it said.

The Ministry of Economy states that the small businesses in the UAE make up over 94% of the region, and provide jobs for over 86% of the private sector's workforce. The Sharjah Advanced Industry Accelerator programme from SRTIP also saw a green hydrogen startup, REBOOZ, win the third cohort in December.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Akanksha Sarma

