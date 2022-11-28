Menu
Techosmart partners with Mo3lim for e-learning

By Nikita Bameta
November 28, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 28 2022 07:22:43 GMT+0000
Techosmart partners with Mo3lim for e-learning
The collaboration is an effort to support the development of the educational system throughout the Kingdom of Bahrain.
TechoSmart for IT Services has announced a partnership with the UAE company Mo3lim Electronic Educational Services to develop the educational system in the Kingdom of Bahrain.


According to a press release shared by Zawya, the collaboration is an effort to mutually support the Kingdom of Bahrain’s educational system, within the framework of digital transformation and Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.


Mr Mohamed Alhujairi, CEO, TechoSmart, said, “This new partnership demonstrates our desire to develop the educational system throughout the Kingdom.”


He noted that the partnership with Mo3lim would focus on e-learning through an advanced platform, which would be made available by the company. He also highlighted the importance of e-learning and how it would lead to a modern, flexible, cost-effective, and interactive education system that complements traditional education.


“We share the same social and cultural values with Mo3lim and they have shown that they have a comprehensive understanding of the region’s needs. We will work together to meet those needs and achieve our goals as effectively as possible,” said Mr Alhujairi.


Mr Sameer Rahmah, Founder and CEO, Mo3lim, said that the partnership would support the development and implementation of the latest technologies in the field of digital transformation.


He said, “Today we are transferring e-learning in Bahrain to accessible spaces, enabling all stakeholders in the educational system–from government and private entities to students and teachers–to benefit.” 


He also stated that Mo3lim would attempt to learn about the Bahraini experience in the field of e-learning to ensure that the application of e-learning protocols to Bahrain’s educational system was a bespoke one.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

