Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

TVM Capital Healthcare’s Afiyah Fund raises $10M from Saudi Venture Fund

By Sindhu Kashyaap
November 07, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 07 2022 05:15:26 GMT+0000
TVM Capital Healthcare’s Afiyah Fund raises $10M from Saudi Venture Fund
Saudi Venture Fund (SVF) has invested $10 million in TVM Capital Healthcare’s Afiyah Fund to invest in innovative companies in the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In a report published by Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Venture Fund (SVC) has invested $10 million in TVM Capital Healthcare's Afiyah Fund. The funding was raised primarily to invest in innovative companies in the healthcare sector across Saudi Arabia.


In the report Mazin Alghunaim, CEO of SME Bank, stated that the mandate of SVC is to further develop the PE and VC ecosystem in Saudi. The idea is to increase investment opportunities across SMEs and startups. This is in line with contributing towards achieving Saudi Vision 2030.


Dr Nabeel Koshak, CEO and board member at SVC, said: “The investment in TVM Capital Healthcare’s Afiyah Fund is part of SVC’s Investment in Funds Program, which is a continuation of the company’s series of investments and an implementation of its strategy related to developing and sustaining financing for startups and SMEs, especially in strategic sectors such as healthcare.”


SVC aims to grow the venture capital ecosystem in KSA by investing in funds and co-investing in angel groups, with the goal of minimising financing gaps for high-growth startups and SMEs.


A specialised healthcare expansion and growth capital PE firm, TVM Capital Healthcare is based out of Riyadh and Dubai, and is also present in Southeast Asia.


Dr Helmut Schuehsler Chairman and CEO at TVM Capital Healthcare , said: “We are raising this fund to finance innovative healthcare companies in the country and selectively bring highly innovative foreign companies into the kingdom.”

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ride an EV without buying one

Okinawa’s revenue crosses Rs 800 Cr in FY22: Report

Flipkart losses widened to over Rs 7,800 Cr in FY22

Large scale layoffs coming at Facebook's parent company Meta: report

Daily Capsule
Where are you, ‘Meta’-verse?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Co-working firm Awfis plans IPO by December 2023

Flipkart losses widened to over Rs 7,800 Cr in FY22

A unique opportunity for startups to pitch their business ideas to leading Japanese corporates at TechSparks 2022

Greencell receives $55 million financing from leading DFI’S ADB, AIIB

Okinawa’s revenue crosses Rs 800 Cr in FY22: Report

[Funding roundup] Assert AI, Dhiway, Sanfe, Meeraq raise capital