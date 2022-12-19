Menu
Astra Tech raises $500M from Abu Dhabi's G42

By Sindhu Kashyaap
December 19, 2022, Updated on : Mon Dec 19 2022 11:13:50 GMT+0000
Astra Tech raises $500M from Abu Dhabi's G42
The funding round will help consumer tech and development startup Astra Tech to expand its portfolio to include solutions across fintech, communications, ecommerce, and more.
The UAE-based consumer tech and investment company Astra Tech has said G42, the AI and cloud computing holding group, will be leading its latest funding round. The funding round will help Astra to expand its portfolio to include solutions across fintech, communications, ecommerce, and more.


Founded by Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Astra tech has a focus on integrated smart consumer services and technology.


According to a report on Zawya, Peng Xiao, Group CEO, G42, said, G42 looks for companies that can combine human talent with financial and tech resources. This can help enable some of the most advanced AI powered solutions.


Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Founder & CEO of Astra Tech, said: “As we celebrate this new milestone, we are grateful for the confidence and trust our partners and investors have placed in us. Our disruptive next generation ultra-platform will bring together selected consumer technologies, products, and services and is specifically designed to address the platform fatigue many users are experiencing today."


"At Astra Tech, we continuously seek to align with the national drive for digital transformation by delivering an innovative and revolutionary ecosystem, something beyond what the super platforms of today have to offer.”


Astra looks to provide connectivity between businesses and consumers. It helps consumers access ecommerce, home, and fintech services in one platform. The idea is to make communication and ecommerce easy and simple.

Edited by Megha Reddy

