UAE-based ﻿Kitopi﻿ acquires food and beverage group AWJ

By Nikita Bameta
March 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 01 2023 11:04:28 GMT+0000
UAE-based ﻿Kitopi﻿ acquires food and beverage group AWJ
The acquisition will help Kitopi strengthen its presence in its home market as well as AWJ group of brands explore expansion into new markets.
UAE-based cloud kitchen operator ﻿Kitopi﻿has acquired the food and beverage (F&B) group AWJ for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Dubai, AWJ is the holding company behind the delivery and dine-in brands such as Sushi Do, Catch 22, Operation Falafel, Awani, among others.

The acquisition falls in line with Kitopi's aim to invest in and facilitate regional brands and extend its global reach. It will help Kitopi strengthen its presence in its home market as well as the AWJ group of brands explore expansion into new markets. AWJ is also set to benefit from Kitopi’s smart kitchen operating system (SKOS).

AWJ is also welcoming a new CEO. Its original team will operate as a separate vertical to Kitopi’s on-demand business.

AWJ's first outlet was opened in Dubai in 2014. Over the years, the group has expanded its portfolio to over 10 brands, both delivery and dine-in. At present, it has over 32 outlets across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as per a press release shared by Wamda. AWJ also has franchises in New York and London.

Founded in 2018, Kitopi has offices in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at
[email protected]


Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

