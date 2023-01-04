Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Uber launches Uber Travel feature in Saudi Arabia

By Nikita Bameta
January 04, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 04 2023 11:05:37 GMT+0000
Uber launches Uber Travel feature in Saudi Arabia
The Uber Travel feature will allow consumers to connect their Gmail itineraries to the Uber app. Through this, they will be able to coordinate rides to flights as well as make hotel and restaurant reservations.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Uber﻿ has launched a new feature called Uber Travel in Saudi Arabia. The feature aims to facilitate a seamless booking experience and allow consumers to connect their Gmail itineraries to the Uber app. Through the app, they will be able to coordinate rides to flights, and make hotel and restaurant reservations, a statement in Zawya read.


Users can link their Uber profiles with their Google account by clicking on ‘Travel’ in the app, and the app will display upcoming travel plans and let them make reservations. Smart Itineraries is part of the Uber Travel Suite of offerings globally, and some other new features are expected to launch in the region soon.

The Uber Travel feature will also allow users to earn 10% cashback every time they book a Reserve ride with Uber Travel. Riders can also rebook their rides at no additional cost.


This feature is the latest innovation in Uber's product portfolio, following the expansion of Uber Reserve earlier this year in Saudi Arabia.


In October 2022, Uber had expanded its Reserve feature to Saudi Arabi. The Uber Reserve feature allows users to reserve their trips in advance.


Further, in December 2022, the company revealed that visitors from Saudi Arabia made up the second largest group of riders in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022.


For any press related queries or to share your press releases, write to us at gulf@yourstory.com.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Lenskart raises $40M from Chiratae, DSP India Fund

Byju Raveendran seeks funding to buy back up to 15% of edtech company: Report

Building design startup Snaptrude raises $6.6M from Accel, Foundamental VC, others

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

Daily Capsule
Mamaearth parent’s IPO plans raise concerns
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Building design startup Snaptrude raises $6.6M from Accel, Foundamental VC, others

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 4, 2023)

EV battery-swapping policy to not have design standardisation; expected by Jan-end

Apna reports 278% growth in revenue for FY21-22

CAIT, other organisations pitch for immediate rollout of ecommerce policy

School finance company Varthana raises $7M from MicroVest