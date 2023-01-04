﻿Uber﻿ has launched a new feature called Uber Travel in Saudi Arabia. The feature aims to facilitate a seamless booking experience and allow consumers to connect their Gmail itineraries to the Uber app. Through the app, they will be able to coordinate rides to flights, and make hotel and restaurant reservations, a statement in Zawya read.





Users can link their Uber profiles with their Google account by clicking on ‘Travel’ in the app, and the app will display upcoming travel plans and let them make reservations. Smart Itineraries is part of the Uber Travel Suite of offerings globally, and some other new features are expected to launch in the region soon.

The Uber Travel feature will also allow users to earn 10% cashback every time they book a Reserve ride with Uber Travel. Riders can also rebook their rides at no additional cost.





This feature is the latest innovation in Uber's product portfolio, following the expansion of Uber Reserve earlier this year in Saudi Arabia.





In October 2022, Uber had expanded its Reserve feature to Saudi Arabi. The Uber Reserve feature allows users to reserve their trips in advance.





Further, in December 2022, the company revealed that visitors from Saudi Arabia made up the second largest group of riders in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022.





