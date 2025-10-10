A weekend at Sayaji Udaipur: Rain, food, and unforgettable experiences

When it rains in Udaipur, the city comes alive. The Aravalli mountains are suddenly cloaked in a lush duvet of green, the palaces shimmer through a veil of mist, and sunlight, when it breaks through the clouds, dances fleetingly across the rising waters of its lakes.

Amidst this “raincoming”, a weekend at the Sayaji Resorts & Spa Udaipur unfolded as a refreshing ode to culture, cuisine, and conversation. With its blend of modern comfort and quiet luxury, the experience was as much about the destination as it was about the journey.

Perfect getaway

Opened in January this year, the luxury hotel sets the right tone between a perfect getaway and a destination for celebration.

Founded in Indore in 1982, the Sayaji Group of Hotels has grown steadily across India with over 30 properties today. The Udaipur resort is a natural extension of the brand’s legacy, combining bespoke experiences with signature hospitality. The property houses 47 elegantly designed rooms, five banquet halls, and two restaurants.

The rooms are warm and cosy, opening up to spacious balconies overlooking lush green lawns and an inviting pool.

Saba Dhanani, Director of Marketing, Communication and Operations, says, Sayaji Resorts & Spa Udaipur reflects the hospitality the Group is famous for.

“Our target audience is the wedding destination market. Since Udaipur is a global destination, we are also targeting the global market. The curation of our food and services stands apart with a focus on experiential offerings,” she says.

She also believes that today people want to reconnect with themselves, and the Aravalli Hills is a perfect location to unwind.

When Dhanani says Executive Chef Rajendra Singh treats people “from the heart”, we couldn’t agree more.

Our welcome lunch at Taraksh, the resort’s fine dining restaurant, was a delectable sign of food to come! It wove culinary tales from the Far East, offering delights such as the Silk Route Scrolls (Dimsums of Chicken, Mushrooms, Shrimps), The Emperor Rising (Crispy Water Chestnut & Bamboo Shoots), Moon Fan (Wok tossed Rice with Spring Onions & burnt Garlic), and more.

Chef Singh takes his craft seriously, and over the weekend, we witnessed the quiet pride of a master craftsman who believes every meal should be an experience.

A few hours later, with our stomachs still bursting, we arrived by buggy at the sunset point for a high tea. As we petted the resident horses, we sipped on masala chai and nibbled on snacks as the cool evening breeze created a magic of its own.

Soon, it was time to head into the city for a tour of the City Palace. The complex, expanded over a period of 400 years by successive Mewar rulers, whispered countless stories from every nook and cranny.

Situated on the east bank of the sprawling Lake Pichola, the City Palace offers a panoramic and breathtaking views of the city, awash in the light of the fading sun and the night clouds signalling imminent rain.

Once we were back at the hotel, a specially curated dinner, titled Silver Nights of Aravalli, was presented at The Lagoon. It featured delicacies such as paneer soole and mungodi methi achari kebab, chulha specialities like Murg Ka Mokul and Dum Khargosh, a variety of mains that included Bhuna Lasooni Bater, Bati, Jaisalmeri Kadhi, and desserts like Malai Ghevar celebrated the region’s rustic flavours. The night air was filled with soulful music sung by folk singers.

Art, craft, and conversation

The food at Sayaji Resorts & Spa is diverse and every meal is an experience

After a good night’s rest and a leisurely breakfast, watching the rain tap gently against the windows, we set out to the old city again, this time to explore the bylanes where art, craft, and conversation come together effortlessly.

Tucked away in one of these alleys was the Ganesh Emporium, a 17th century haveli converted to a store that also houses designer Vipul Shah’s creations. A personal tour of the place revealed heritage textiles, miniature paintings, pashmina, vintage artifacts, and doors, echoing the grandeur of Rajasthan’s artistic past.

After a few whirlwind hours of browsing, shopping, and many history lessons, Chef Singh thought it would be fitting to lay out a Museum themed lunch—recreating Victorian dishes from the royal palaces of a bygone era. On the menu were steamed fish wrapped in Pok choy, Jungle Quail Tartlet, Slow Sage Butter braised Poulet, all reminiscent of royal hunting lodges and leisurely launches.

As the rain continued to fall, sometimes a soft drizzle and other times a sudden downpour, it was time to head out again. We drove along winding roads, mist curling around the hills, before stopping beside a stream for an evening picnic. Tables were laid out on a structure built over the water, and lined with snacks like Moong Daal Pakodi, Thai Curried Cheesy Puffs, Pita Crackers, Fresh Fruit Beers, and chai.

Time stood still with the sound of flowing water punctuated by a singer crooning Hindi melodies. An adventurous few attempted to climb the swing dangling from a tree over the water.

As the last wisps of light faded, it was time to head back and savour one final Chef’s Table dinner at The Lagoon. The team outdid itself with a farewell feast—course after course of delights that included Upma Arrancini, Charred Cheesy Mushrooms, Broccoli Walnut Velouté, Pulled Lamb Millet Tacos, Rasmalai Mille-Feuille, and Pistachio Macarons.

A jazz band serenaded us throughout, weaving together melodies both old and new. Though the weekend in Udaipur passed in a blur, the memories linger—petrichor in the air, the falling rain, exquisite food, warm hospitality, and unforgettable experiences.