Behind the lens with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali

There's a certain quality in the characters crafted by ace Indian filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. Whether it was Jordan from Rockstar, Jai Vardhan Singh from Love Aaj Kal, or Geet from Jab We Met—each of these characters fits in a realm where reality meets fantasy.

Besides the poignant storytelling, it's the attention to detail—from costumes to songs—that make his cinema so relevant. Through each of these aspects, Ali brings out the depth of human emotions in his lead or supporting cast.

While there are many filmmakers who are masters of their craft, what sets him apart is his adaptation of themes through a contemporary lens. A case in point is Laila Majnu, which was presented by him and directed by his younger brother, Sajid Ali.

Although it was first released in theatres way back in 2018, it didn't open up to good viewership and couldn't even last six days. However, because of its success on YouTube and the popularity of its songs, the re-release of the film this August surprised everyone.

Set in Kashmir, the story takes us through the romance of Qais Bhatt (Avinash Tiwary) and Laila (Tripti Dimri), who face opposition to their union from their families. “I believe, the success of Laila Majnu…the audience wanted it like that. There's no reason for it to have received the response it did,” he said during his closing speech at the 6th edition of the Dehradun Literature Festival.

A love for the arts

Ali, who hails from Jamshedpur, was always drawn to the arts. Previously, he would enjoy reading books but since he's begun writing for films, he doesn't get much time to, he says.

“Reading is definitely a part of my existence. Whenever I get a chance to read, I don't do it just so that I could make movies out of it. I have learnt a lot from books. I used to be a voracious reader but I read less today,” shares Ali with YS Life.

Director, producer and screen-writer Imtiaz Ali

It's only obvious why he's a mentor at the Dehradun Literature Festival, which brings together diverse panellists from across the country. He feels something like a literature festival has survived and thrived in today's tech-heavy age purely for the love people still harbour for it.

“I feel God is paying us for our genuine interest, our genuine love for something. It's not a rational thing. Whatever is rational, artificial intelligence will be doing it in five years. There will be no humans required to do anything that's logical,” Ali says.

“Sometimes, you've got to believe in something that's beyond rational which is why you do a literature festival. It's for love,” he adds, congratulating all the participants and audience for making it a success.

He also emphasises that it's the audience that decides the fate of anything, be it films or events like these. “For all people who watch movies, listen to stories and hear songs, you are the reason why we exist,” mentions Ali.

“I believe things like books and films will stay. We may die but our stories will always be alive,” he adds.

Seeking inspiration

Despite being a filmmaker of his stature, Ali has never shied away from drawing inspiration from other filmmakers. Some of the maestros he looks up to include Vijay Anand, Bimal Roy and Raj Kapoor, he tells YS Life.

Imtiaz Ali

“I also like Shyam Benegal, Wong Kar-wai and Peter Beer,” he adds.

In an earlier interview to another media outlet, he had also spilled the beans on some films that had a strong influence on him. Unsurprisingly, The Godfather, Sholay, Seven Samurai, Enter The Dragon and Naya Daur feature in the list.

Another common thread across his films is a focus on travel. Is that something he enjoys in real life as well, or simply a theme he loves to explore in his films, we ask?

“I think travel is a big part of the movies I make. Of course, I am inspired by it. I think because I am interested in travel, my movies have an element of it and then there's more travel to make those films.” he responds.

Where does he enjoy travelling to? “I love the hills,” he responds in a jiffy. Ali has filmed several movies in the hills—Rockstar in Kashmir, Highway in Spiti Valley, Tamasha in Shimla, and Jab We Met in Rohtang Pass. But there’s one place that’s closest to his heart—“Kashmir is one of my favourite places to visit,” Ali reveals.