Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

page logo
EnglishHindiTamil

Black Adam features believable universe but lets down by a dull anti-hero

By Prasannata Patwa
October 20, 2022, Updated on : Thu Oct 20 2022 12:55:35 GMT+0000
Black Adam features believable universe but lets down by a dull anti-hero
The 11th film in the DCEU (DC extended universe) features Black Adam, the 5,000-year-old demigod played by Dwayne Johnson. The film also introduces the Justice Society of America, setting grounds for superhero spinoffs.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

If you check the release calendar, a superhero movie now hits the screen and streaming platforms almost every month, leading to a sense of fatigue. But this time the culprit is not Marvel, but its rival DC with its extended universe.


Publisher of comics including Superman, Batman, and Aquaman, DC is out with the origin story of Black Adam, who was ranked the 16th greatest comic book villain of all time, according to IGN. A nemesis of Superman, among many, it’s a good distraction to see someone who is not morally righteous or oddly sarcastic.


The 11th film in the DCEU (DC extended universe)—produced by New Line Cinema—features the 5,000-year-old demigod who is played by Dwayne Johnson. The character, which was introduced in the comics during the 1940s, is an anti-hero (No spoilers here).

Black Adam

Image source: Twitter

1113 people loved this story

Much heart and soul, GoodBye shines bright in its poignant moments

Anti-hero characters, such as Joker and Loki, take centre stage but don’t distance themselves from their moral flaws, unlike superheroes who are often morally upright. 


The film also introduces the Justice Society of America (JSA), setting the launchpad for Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). Now, if you notice any similarities between JSA members and a few characters from Marvel Cinematic Universe, that’s probably because Marvel and DC used to steal concepts from each other back in the mid-90s to survive in the cut-throat comic book market.

What I liked about Black Adam was its tone. Set in Kanhdaq, a fictional Middle Eastern city, the film merges modern technology with rustic set pieces. While there are ultrafast flying motorbikes, choppers and machine tanks, there is also a half-restored palace. Tom Mayer’s production design also brings minute details, such as cloth lines on the terrace of buildings, that make the setting believable.

Composer Lorne Balfe has a way with music in films. Known for scoring The Crown and Mission Impossible films, his music makes some of the fight scenes a delight to watch. The choreography of some scenes feel like a dance sequence. They also remind me of action scenes in DC as well as Marvel superhero films we see from time to time. Full credits go to hundreds of crew members in the stunt, makeup, hair, art, and special effects departments for bringing this enormous film to life.  


Screenplay writers—Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani—do try to construct a narrative tinged with darkness and a pinch of humour. But the jokes sometimes do not land. The dialogues also do fall flat, lacking emotions.

 

However, the biggest issue with Black Adam is Dwayne Johnson’s performance. He looks the part and certainly is very well dressed for it—courtesy of costume designers Kurt and Bart. But he falls short of any kind of charm.


Dwayne does appeal to his fans though. The 9 am show, which might have a quarter occupancy, was filled with roars whenever he would show up onscreen.


For a newbie like me, who does not have in-depth knowledge about comic books, might be a bit lost in the film. But for DC comic fans, this would be a refreshing departure from the SnyderVerse.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

GlobalFair raises $20M in Series A round led by Lightspeed

Drone startups dream of IPOs after winning multi-crore government tenders

[Weekly funding roundup Oct 17-21] Sharp rise in venture capital inflow

How NeoMotion is empowering the differently-abled with the freedom to move around independently

Daily Capsule
Delhivery shares fall post weak Q2 update
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

ED freezes funds worth Rs 78 Cr in Chinese loan apps case; Razorpay denies asset seizure

Social media stocks slip amid Elon Musk-Twitter, Snap news

Reliance registers 32% rise in revenues while profits remain flat

[Weekly funding roundup Oct 17-21] Sharp rise in venture capital inflow

IIFL Finance, ZestMoney partner to build $1B loan book

Uber pilots electric cabs in Delhi to reduce emissions