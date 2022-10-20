Black Adam features believable universe but lets down by a dull anti-hero

If you check the release calendar, a superhero movie now hits the screen and streaming platforms almost every month, leading to a sense of fatigue. But this time the culprit is not Marvel, but its rival DC with its extended universe.





Publisher of comics including Superman, Batman, and Aquaman, DC is out with the origin story of Black Adam, who was ranked the 16th greatest comic book villain of all time, according to IGN. A nemesis of Superman, among many, it’s a good distraction to see someone who is not morally righteous or oddly sarcastic.





The 11th film in the DCEU (DC extended universe)—produced by New Line Cinema—features the 5,000-year-old demigod who is played by Dwayne Johnson. The character, which was introduced in the comics during the 1940s, is an anti-hero (No spoilers here).

Image source: Twitter

Anti-hero characters, such as Joker and Loki, take centre stage but don’t distance themselves from their moral flaws, unlike superheroes who are often morally upright.





The film also introduces the Justice Society of America (JSA), setting the launchpad for Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). Now, if you notice any similarities between JSA members and a few characters from Marvel Cinematic Universe, that’s probably because Marvel and DC used to steal concepts from each other back in the mid-90s to survive in the cut-throat comic book market.

What I liked about Black Adam was its tone. Set in Kanhdaq, a fictional Middle Eastern city, the film merges modern technology with rustic set pieces. While there are ultrafast flying motorbikes, choppers and machine tanks, there is also a half-restored palace. Tom Mayer’s production design also brings minute details, such as cloth lines on the terrace of buildings, that make the setting believable.

Composer Lorne Balfe has a way with music in films. Known for scoring The Crown and Mission Impossible films, his music makes some of the fight scenes a delight to watch. The choreography of some scenes feel like a dance sequence. They also remind me of action scenes in DC as well as Marvel superhero films we see from time to time. Full credits go to hundreds of crew members in the stunt, makeup, hair, art, and special effects departments for bringing this enormous film to life.





Screenplay writers—Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani—do try to construct a narrative tinged with darkness and a pinch of humour. But the jokes sometimes do not land. The dialogues also do fall flat, lacking emotions.

However, the biggest issue with Black Adam is Dwayne Johnson’s performance. He looks the part and certainly is very well dressed for it—courtesy of costume designers Kurt and Bart. But he falls short of any kind of charm.





Dwayne does appeal to his fans though. The 9 am show, which might have a quarter occupancy, was filled with roars whenever he would show up onscreen.





For a newbie like me, who does not have in-depth knowledge about comic books, might be a bit lost in the film. But for DC comic fans, this would be a refreshing departure from the SnyderVerse.