Creating your own green patch with terrariums

If you live in an urban jungle, that term is just about as close to greenery as you may get! For in big cities, where there are space constraints, there is little or practically no connect with nature and plants at home.





But one small décor item can change all that.

We’re talking of little glass gardens called terrariums, that fit into the smallest of nooks, allowing folks to have a green respite.

Making these handcrafted glass creations was the go-to hobby during the lockdown and to date, it’s got folks taking their love for it to Instagram. If you haven’t tried making a terrarium yet, YS Life lists why you should grab a pair of green thumbs for this miniature garden.

Suspended terrariums look great when placed at varying heights at an entrance

It’s a no-fuss hobby

Plants are known to boost the mood and having a terrarium ticks off so many boxes. The key one is that it is low-maintenance, making it apt for busy folks.





Leah Umrigar, owner of Mumbai-based The Green Bowl India, a brand that sells handmade terrariums, is all for it. She says, “When it comes to this glass garden, it’s so easy to have around. For one, the soil does not need change or top up. It also does not need any fertiliser, just some natural light (not direct sunlight) every day and water once a week. If it is a closed terrarium, it functions as a complete self-sustaining ecosystem and does not require any water at all due to a cycle of evaporation and condensation that allows the plants to receive moisture and survive.”

Leah Umrigar, owner of Mumbai-based The Green Bowl India

If you’re wondering where to start, Naini Shah, terrarium curator of The Bloomerie, advises: “Smaller plants that thrive in dry conditions like succulents, as well cacti and air plants such as tillandsia and ionantha are ideal for open terrariums as they have a tendency of storing water in their leaves. The rule is one must make sure one uses plants that will not grow too large or else they will overshadow other plants. Miniature indoor plants like fittonia, ferns, spider plants, and syngonium also work well for this.”

Postcards to proposals

These little bowl gardens don’t require much: just a glass container, plants of your choice, soil and decorative items depending on your theme such as rocks, moss, mini bridges, human figures and fantasy/cartoon characters like fairies and goblins.

Making terrariums is a hobby that gained a foothold in the pandemic and has caught interest to date

You can also create one to pay tribute to your own holiday! Naini says, “Terrariums simply foster creativity and can be landscaped to replicate any environment, from the desert to a dense forest and a seaside getaway town to the African Savannah. Travel terrariums are like that cute postcard for keeps, with elements from the destination one has been to. For example, we added sand, lighthouses, boats, and corals for someone for their recent beach vacay, one with a ‘mini Eiffel Tower’ from a Parisian holiday, a Japanese bridge and zen gardens of Kyoto for another, and even Santorini with these white and blue houses that looked like a mini version of the island.”

She adds, “Personalising a terrarium is so popular that we created #StoryInATerrarium that has a living photograph or knick-knacks of the person it is being gifted to for their birthday, anniversary, or housewarming. It comes with little cakes and gifts as well as a number to denote the age. For Sonam Kapoor, we created a terrarium that incorporated miniature Louis Vuitton bags inside since she loves them.”

Other customised versions include glow-in-the-dark and underwater themes. Movies make for terra inspo, with Harry Potter, Thor, and Star Wars terrariums replete with mini superheroes and props.

And if you love someone, skip the roses and say it with a terrarium! Leah shares, “The green gardens can get romantic with a few touches. I did a terrarium with a mix of succulents and there was this pretty jewellery box in the middle of it all, carrying a ring. A guy also planned a proposal series for his girlfriend where he first gave her a terrarium with a figurine of a girl sitting inside, then a one with a boy denoting himself and finally a third, that had the same two figures with the wording “Will you marry me?”

Perfume bottles, bulbs, and other micro-terrariums

Go with a container that depends on your appeal. The possibilities are immense - from a tiny bottle to a larger bell jar-sized terrarium.

A terrarium made using a tiny bottle

Deepti Pitre, of The Breathing Art, says, “We are talking about an ecosystem that can be created anywhere, as long as you add all required layers in it such as gravel, soil, and charcoal. So, the shape and size of the jar does not matter. One can create a micro terrarium in small perfume bottles using tweezers to insert materials inside. Another idea is to hang terrarium bulbs, globes and teardrops in your home with a tiny indoor tropical plant. Or just create a chandelier effect with different containers in varied heights. You can also create it with your glass mug or old pickle jar. Many people create vertical wall greenery using wall terrariums that give an aesthetic touch.”

For birthdays, bridal showers, and corporate events

During the pandemic when social life was in a disarray, building a terrarium at home gained ground as it allowed people to refocus their energies. It continues to be the go-to hobby today.

Affirms Naini, “Terrarium making is literally a creative hobby that just keeps growing. I’ve seen a rise in events for it, with people wanting terrarium making at birthdays and even bridal showers. I’ve also done terrarium building for corporates where they want to give their employees a chance to get to their hands into the soil, which is known be de-stressing and therapeutic.”

A Christmas-themed terrarium

Not only is it space saving, but the do-it-yourself miniature garden is also a meditative activity.

Leah says, “I can’t think of a more tactile way to interact with nature indoors. Plants promote mental and emotional health and are proven to reduce anxiety and increase an overall sense of wellbeing, so this is a win-win. A terrarium is easy to make and there are DIY kits that have everything that people need with instructions. It's gained immense popularity, thanks to social media like Pinterest and Instagram.”

Ready to create yours, soon, too?

DIY: Five basic steps to assemble your terrarium