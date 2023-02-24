Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on February 25 and 26

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Bollywood Buzz with Shreya Ghoshal

When: February 25 | 6:30 PM onwards

Where: Inorbit Mall

Cost: Rs 850 onwards

This weekend, book your seats to witness the mesmerising performance of Shreya Ghoshal with your near and dear ones.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

ANHAD - An Evening of Soulful Music

When: February 25 | 6:30 PM onwards

Where: Shanmukhanada Hall

Cost: Rs 599 onwards

Come witness the melodious voice of legend Kailash Kher live on stage.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

The Big Turf Carnival

When: February 25-26

Where: Mahalaxmi Race Course

Cost: Rs 250

Gather your family and friends and spend the weekend doing something that will leave you with memories of a perfect day out. Explore the flea market and food stalls while you listen to soulful homegrown voices.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Delhi

Vibin Festival

When: February 25-26

Where: JLN Stadium

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Get your passes to vibe here with extravaganza artists across genres in music and comedy, food, street culture, fashion, and technology.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Hoemonal by Sumukhi Suresh

When: February 25 | 8 PM onwards

Where: Vegas Mall

Cost: Rs 499

A stand-up show where Sumukhi justifies the spelling of her show's name and how she is not calling Monal a Hoe.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Bengaluru

DJ Chetas Xylobands India Tour

When: February 25 | 7 PM onwards

Where: F Superclub

Cost: Rs 999

The BDM, DJ Chetas, is ready to make some noise live on stage.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Polite Provocation by Anirban Dasgupta

When: February 25

Where: Just BLR

Cost: Rs 499

Catch Anirban Dasgupta live, and hear him narrate his life stories that will leave you with non-stop laughter.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Hyderabad

Sunburn Arena Ft. Vini Vici

When: February 25 | 8 PM onwards

Where: Artistry

Cost: Rs 1,500

Don't miss out on this mesmerising experience as trance legend VINI VICI returns to India. Catch the live performance!

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

When Chai Met Toast

When: February 25 | 7 PM - February 26 | 12 AM

Where: Odeum By Prism

Cost: Rs 1,000

Get your tickets to catch the multilingual indie folk band, When Chai Met Toast live. Don't wait until the last minute to put on your dancing shoes.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Chennai

Jonita Gandhi Live in Concert | Coimbatore

When: February 26 | 6 PM onwards

Where: Codissia Ground

Cost: Rs 299

Buckle up for the most entertaining night of the year, and get ready to sing and dance with Jonita and her crew while they turn up the heat on stage.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

DwhetstonE - Live

When: February 25 | 6 PM onwards

Where: YMCA Ground, Nandanam

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Featuring the guitarists in town, watch Bruce Lee, Ebenezer John Premkumar, Joshua Satya, Keba Jeremiah, Paul Vicc, and Pharez Mervyn Edwards paying tribute to Pradeep David.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Kolkata

Zomaland by Zomato

When: February 25-26 | Noon onwards

Where: Aquatica

Cost: Rs 799

What do you get when you put delicious food and jaw-dropping entertainment together? Get ready to step into the foodie’s paradise, Zomaland by Zomato, filled with the best of food and drinks.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

06 Youth Festival I Ft. Nucleya

When: February 26 | 4 PM onwards

Where: Jhalukpara Ground

Cost: Rs 1,000

DJ Nucleya, the music icon, is preparing to make your evening unforgettable. Enjoy the best of your memories with their mesmerising music!

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.