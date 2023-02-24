Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on February 25 and 26
February 24, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 24 2023 05:15:44 GMT+0000
- +0
- +0
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
Mumbai
Bollywood Buzz with Shreya Ghoshal
When: February 25 | 6:30 PM onwards
Where: Inorbit Mall
Cost: Rs 850 onwards
This weekend, book your seats to witness the mesmerising performance of Shreya Ghoshal with your near and dear ones.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
ANHAD - An Evening of Soulful Music
When: February 25 | 6:30 PM onwards
Where: Shanmukhanada Hall
Cost: Rs 599 onwards
Come witness the melodious voice of legend Kailash Kher live on stage.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
The Big Turf Carnival
When: February 25-26
Where: Mahalaxmi Race Course
Cost: Rs 250
Gather your family and friends and spend the weekend doing something that will leave you with memories of a perfect day out. Explore the flea market and food stalls while you listen to soulful homegrown voices.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Delhi
Vibin Festival
When: February 25-26
Where: JLN Stadium
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Get your passes to vibe here with extravaganza artists across genres in music and comedy, food, street culture, fashion, and technology.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Hoemonal by Sumukhi Suresh
When: February 25 | 8 PM onwards
Where: Vegas Mall
Cost: Rs 499
A stand-up show where Sumukhi justifies the spelling of her show's name and how she is not calling Monal a Hoe.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Bengaluru
DJ Chetas Xylobands India Tour
When: February 25 | 7 PM onwards
Where: F Superclub
Cost: Rs 999
The BDM, DJ Chetas, is ready to make some noise live on stage.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Polite Provocation by Anirban Dasgupta
When: February 25
Where: Just BLR
Cost: Rs 499
Catch Anirban Dasgupta live, and hear him narrate his life stories that will leave you with non-stop laughter.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Hyderabad
Sunburn Arena Ft. Vini Vici
When: February 25 | 8 PM onwards
Where: Artistry
Cost: Rs 1,500
Don't miss out on this mesmerising experience as trance legend VINI VICI returns to India. Catch the live performance!
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
When Chai Met Toast
When: February 25 | 7 PM - February 26 | 12 AM
Where: Odeum By Prism
Cost: Rs 1,000
Get your tickets to catch the multilingual indie folk band, When Chai Met Toast live. Don't wait until the last minute to put on your dancing shoes.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Chennai
Jonita Gandhi Live in Concert | Coimbatore
When: February 26 | 6 PM onwards
Where: Codissia Ground
Cost: Rs 299
Buckle up for the most entertaining night of the year, and get ready to sing and dance with Jonita and her crew while they turn up the heat on stage.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
DwhetstonE - Live
When: February 25 | 6 PM onwards
Where: YMCA Ground, Nandanam
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Featuring the guitarists in town, watch Bruce Lee, Ebenezer John Premkumar, Joshua Satya, Keba Jeremiah, Paul Vicc, and Pharez Mervyn Edwards paying tribute to Pradeep David.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Kolkata
Zomaland by Zomato
When: February 25-26 | Noon onwards
Where: Aquatica
Cost: Rs 799
What do you get when you put delicious food and jaw-dropping entertainment together? Get ready to step into the foodie’s paradise, Zomaland by Zomato, filled with the best of food and drinks.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
06 Youth Festival I Ft. Nucleya
When: February 26 | 4 PM onwards
Where: Jhalukpara Ground
Cost: Rs 1,000
DJ Nucleya, the music icon, is preparing to make your evening unforgettable. Enjoy the best of your memories with their mesmerising music!
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Edited by Suman Singh
- +0
- +0