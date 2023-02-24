Menu
Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on February 25 and 26

By Pooja Malik
February 24, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 24 2023 05:15:44 GMT+0000
Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on February 25 and 26
No weekend plans yet? YS Life has got you covered. From what to do to where to eat and shop, discover all major events across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata under one umbrella.
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Bollywood Buzz with Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal

When: February 25 | 6:30 PM onwards

Where: Inorbit Mall

Cost: Rs 850 onwards

This weekend, book your seats to witness the mesmerising performance of Shreya Ghoshal with your near and dear ones.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

 ANHAD - An Evening of Soulful Music

ANHAD

When: February 25 | 6:30 PM onwards

Where: Shanmukhanada Hall

Cost: Rs 599 onwards

Come witness the melodious voice of legend Kailash Kher live on stage.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

The Big Turf Carnival 

The Big Turf Carnival

When: February 25-26 

Where: Mahalaxmi Race Course

Cost: Rs 250 

Gather your family and friends and spend the weekend doing something that will leave you with memories of a perfect day out. Explore the flea market and food stalls while you listen to soulful homegrown voices.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Delhi

Vibin Festival

Vibin Festival

When: February 25-26 

Where: JLN Stadium

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Get your passes to vibe here with extravaganza artists across genres in music and comedy, food, street culture, fashion, and technology.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Hoemonal by Sumukhi Suresh

Sumukhi Suresh

When: February 25 | 8 PM onwards

Where: Vegas Mall

Cost: Rs 499

A stand-up show where Sumukhi justifies the spelling of her show's name and how she is not calling Monal a Hoe.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Bengaluru

DJ Chetas Xylobands India Tour

DJ Chetas

When: February 25 | 7 PM onwards

Where: F Superclub

Cost: Rs 999

The BDM, DJ Chetas, is ready to make some noise live on stage.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Polite Provocation by Anirban Dasgupta

Anirban Dasgupta

When: February 25

Where: Just BLR

Cost: Rs 499 

Catch Anirban Dasgupta live, and hear him narrate his life stories that will leave you with non-stop laughter.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Hyderabad

Sunburn Arena Ft. Vini Vici 

Sunburn Arena

When: February 25 | 8 PM onwards

Where: Artistry

Cost: Rs 1,500

Don't miss out on this mesmerising experience as trance legend VINI VICI returns to India. Catch the live performance!

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

 When Chai Met Toast

When Chai Met Toast

When: February 25 | 7 PM - February 26 | 12 AM

Where: Odeum By Prism

Cost: Rs 1,000

 

Get your tickets to catch the multilingual indie folk band, When Chai Met Toast live. Don't wait until the last minute to put on your dancing shoes.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Chennai

Jonita Gandhi Live in Concert | Coimbatore

Jonita Gandhi

When: February 26 | 6 PM onwards

Where: Codissia Ground

Cost: Rs 299

 

Buckle up for the most entertaining night of the year, and get ready to sing and dance with Jonita and her crew while they turn up the heat on stage.

 

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

DwhetstonE - Live

DwhetstonE

When: February 25 | 6 PM onwards

Where: YMCA Ground, Nandanam

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

 

Featuring the guitarists in town, watch Bruce Lee, Ebenezer John Premkumar, Joshua Satya, Keba Jeremiah, Paul Vicc, and Pharez Mervyn Edwards paying tribute to Pradeep David.

 

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Kolkata

Zomaland by Zomato

Zomaland

When: February 25-26 | Noon onwards

Where: Aquatica

Cost: Rs 799

 

What do you get when you put delicious food and jaw-dropping entertainment together? Get ready to step into the foodie’s paradise, Zomaland by Zomato, filled with the best of food and drinks.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

06 Youth Festival I Ft. Nucleya

Nucleya

When: February 26 | 4 PM onwards

Where: Jhalukpara Ground

Cost: Rs 1,000

DJ Nucleya, the music icon, is preparing to make your evening unforgettable. Enjoy the best of your memories with their mesmerising music!

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Edited by Suman Singh

