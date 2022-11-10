Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on November 12 and 13
November 10, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 10 2022 12:44:15 GMT+0000
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction and make the most of their weekends. It brings to you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
Bengaluru
Inksoul Tattoo and Music Concert Season 5
Where: Manpho Convention Centre
When: November 13, 10 AM
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Get ready to have a blast at the fifth iteration of INKSOUL, India`s largest tattoo and music festival, presented by Whiskers India.
Tickets are available on Bookmyshow.
Ankit Tiwari Live
Where: GYLT
When: November 11, 7 PM
Cost: Rs 799 onwards
Catch the one and only Ankit Tiwari live in Bengaluru this weekend. Experience the singing sensation performing his super hits and your favourites, live.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider and Bookmyshow.
Delhi
Horn OK Please - The Happiest Food Festival 2022
Where: JLN Stadium Gate no.2
When: November 11, 12, 13
Cost: Rs 249 onwards
Have the time of your life at the most laid-back food festival you’ll ever visit, offering with delicious foods, live bands, a flea market, and lots of fun activities.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Fur Fest 2022
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Gate No.12
When: November 11-13
Cost: Rs 299 onwards
India’s largest pet expo and the first fest that brings all your pets together under one roof! The venue also offers a playzone for children and delicious food options.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Hyderabad
Wink The Flea
Where: N Banyan
When: November 12
Cost: Rs 300
This event is a day-long flea market celebrating modern Indian arts and crafts. It will showcase the best of Indian art in all forms with a variety of food, fashion, music, accessories, entertainment, and more.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Funny BUZZness w/ Atul Khatri
Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet
When: November 13
Cost: Rs. 799 onwards
“Funny Buzzness”, a well-known Comedy-gig Series organized by Buzz Kya Entertainment is set to host blockbuster entertainer and stand-up artist Atul Khatri.
Tickets are available on Bookmyshow.
Kolkata
MANDALA Music Festival
Where: Cafe Ekante
When: November 13
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Decibel presents Mandala Music Festival, a premier outdoor music and arts festival. MMF will be a unique blend of music, workshop, activities, performance art, market stalls, and mouth-watering food stalls.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
PREMIUM ROY by Shreya Priyam Roy
Where: Multiple Venues
When: November 12
Cost: Rs 299 onwards
After Comicstaan, watch comedian Shreya Priyam Roy in her element at her very own stand-up solo show PREMIUM ROY.
Tickets are available on Bookmyshow.
Mumbai
Zomaland
Where: Jio World Garden
When: November 12, 13
Cost: Rs 799 onwards
Get ready to step into the grandest foodie’s paradise, filled with the best of food & drinks. Munch on delectable culinary delights and celebrate with the most exciting musical acts and comedians from across the country.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Breezer Vivid Shuffle 2022
Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity
When: November 12-13
Cost: Rs 299 onwards
Featuring top Indian hip-hop artists, enjoy street-style souks, photo booths and delicious grub, all enwrapped in an evening that leaves you with the most vibrant memories.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
