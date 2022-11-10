Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on November 12 and 13

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction and make the most of their weekends. It brings to you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Bengaluru

Inksoul Tattoo and Music Concert Season 5

Where: Manpho Convention Centre

When: November 13, 10 AM

Cost: Rs 499 onwards





Get ready to have a blast at the fifth iteration of INKSOUL, India`s largest tattoo and music festival, presented by Whiskers India.





Tickets are available on Bookmyshow.

Ankit Tiwari Live

Where: GYLT

When: November 11, 7 PM

Cost: Rs 799 onwards





Catch the one and only Ankit Tiwari live in Bengaluru this weekend. Experience the singing sensation performing his super hits and your favourites, live.





Tickets are available on Paytm Insider and Bookmyshow.

Delhi

Horn OK Please - The Happiest Food Festival 2022

Where: JLN Stadium Gate no.2

When: November 11, 12, 13

Cost: Rs 249 onwards





Have the time of your life at the most laid-back food festival you’ll ever visit, offering with delicious foods, live bands, a flea market, and lots of fun activities.





Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Fur Fest 2022

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Gate No.12

When: November 11-13

Cost: Rs 299 onwards





India’s largest pet expo and the first fest that brings all your pets together under one roof! The venue also offers a playzone for children and delicious food options.





Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Hyderabad

Wink The Flea

Where: N Banyan

When: November 12

Cost: Rs 300





This event is a day-long flea market celebrating modern Indian arts and crafts. It will showcase the best of Indian art in all forms with a variety of food, fashion, music, accessories, entertainment, and more.





Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Funny BUZZness w/ Atul Khatri

Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet

When: November 13

Cost: Rs. 799 onwards





“Funny Buzzness”, a well-known Comedy-gig Series organized by Buzz Kya Entertainment is set to host blockbuster entertainer and stand-up artist Atul Khatri.

Tickets are available on Bookmyshow.

Kolkata

MANDALA Music Festival

Where: Cafe Ekante

When: November 13

Cost: Rs 499 onwards





Decibel presents Mandala Music Festival, a premier outdoor music and arts festival. MMF will be a unique blend of music, workshop, activities, performance art, market stalls, and mouth-watering food stalls.





Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

PREMIUM ROY by Shreya Priyam Roy

Where: Multiple Venues

When: November 12

Cost: Rs 299 onwards





After Comicstaan, watch comedian Shreya Priyam Roy in her element at her very own stand-up solo show PREMIUM ROY.





Tickets are available on Bookmyshow.

Mumbai

Zomaland

Where: Jio World Garden

When: November 12, 13

Cost: Rs 799 onwards





Get ready to step into the grandest foodie’s paradise, filled with the best of food & drinks. Munch on delectable culinary delights and celebrate with the most exciting musical acts and comedians from across the country.





Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Breezer Vivid Shuffle 2022

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity

When: November 12-13

Cost: Rs 299 onwards





Featuring top Indian hip-hop artists, enjoy street-style souks, photo booths and delicious grub, all enwrapped in an evening that leaves you with the most vibrant memories.





Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.