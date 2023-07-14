Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on July 15 and 16
No weekend plans yet? YS Life has got you covered. From what to do to where to eat and shop, discover all major events across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata under one umbrella.
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
Mumbai
Ritviz Concert
When: July 15 | 6PM-10PM
Where: Phoenix Marketcity
Cost: Rs 1,999 onwards
Attend a ground-breaking concert to witness Ritviz Srivastava, a classically-trained musician, who gained fame with his hit single "Udd Gaye". His unique style—blending Indian traditional music, hip-hop, and electronica—also reflects in his songs "Sage," "Liggi," and "Jeet".
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Sagar Wali Qawwali
When: July 16 | 6PM onwards
Where: Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium
Cost: Rs 799 onwards
Sagar Bhatia, a dynamic Qawwali artist from Delhi, has captivated audiences for over a decade. With a powerful voice, soulful singing, and unmatched energy, he has graced prestigious events like the Delhi International Arts Festival and the Sufi Festival at Ajmer Sharif.
Get ready for the biggest Qawwali night of the season!
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Pichwai Painting
When: January 13 | 3PM - January 15 | 5PM
Where: Shobha's Art Studio
Cost: Rs 1,700 onwards
Pichwai paintings depict Gods in various 'leelas' with the moon, lotus blooms, peacocks, parrots, or cows set in lush vegetation. The course covers materials, procurement, techniques, and creating a Pichwai painting from scratch, allowing students to envision their own creations.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Delhi
Aditya Rikhari-Bangr Live
When: July 15 | 8PM onwards
Where: IFC Social
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Aditya Rikhari is a successful Indian indie-pop musician known for his diverse discography, including "Faasle" and "Samjho Na", which have gained 50 million and 35 million streams, respectively. Rikhari's distinct blend of pop, rock, and electronic music has established him as a prominent figure in the Indian indie-pop scene, characterised by a unique and refreshing sound.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
World Whiskey Trail Journey: Through The Malts by Trove Experiences
When: July 15 | 4PM onwards
Where: Fort City Brewing
Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards
Explore a guided whiskey trail to discover the unique flavours and nuances of eight globally popular whiskeys. This blind-tasting journey offers fascinating stories behind their origins and popularity, allowing participants to taste, savour, and learn about the unique qualities that make each whiskey special.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Bengaluru
Art Therapy - Mindfulness and Relaxation
When: July 15 | 4PM onwards
Where: Go Native Sadashivanagar
Cost: Rs 599 onwards
Join iDare X Madhoomita for a relaxing art therapy session, combining it with nature's healing power and mindfulness. Connect with the natural world's beauty, allowing creativity to flow and inspire self-discovery.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Biswa Kalyan Rath Live
When: July 15 | 4PM onwards
Where: Phoenix Marketcity
Cost: Rs 999 onwards
Join Biswa Kalyan Rath for a hilarious night filled with side-splitting jokes and chuckles, perfect for those looking for a good time.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Prabhat Te Sairat
When: July 16 | 10AM
Where: New Horizon Engineering College
Cost: Rs 400 onwards
Prabhat Te Sairat is a 100-year-old Marathi film-era show featuring music, dance, and drama audio-visuals. With 70-80 songs presented by renowned singers and dancers, the show engages audiences of all ages, with Rahul Solapurkar as the narrator.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Hyderabad
Kalyan Project
When: July 15 | 8PM onwards
Where: Hard Rock Cafe
Cost: Rs 750 onwards
The Kalyan Project, a high-energy and eclectic band, will perform live on Saturday, and the event promises an evening of dancing, music, and fun.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Totebag Painting Workshop
When: July 16 | 4PM onwards
Where: OTC- Kompally, Old Trees Cafe
Cost: Rs 1,749 onwards
Take part in a creative and fun workshop to create your own personal and unique bag design.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Chennai
Chennai Food Festival & Shopping Fest
When: July 14 | 11AM - July 16 | 9PM
Where: Kailash Garden
Cost: Rs 50
The Chennai Food Festival offers over 100 food varieties, including Biriyani Mela, Dosa Mela, Burgers, Pizza, Mojitos, and chat items. The festival will also feature shopping stalls for men, women, and kids, as well as organic and healthy food products. Kids can enjoy water boats, bike rides, car rides, bouncing balloons, and carnival games.
Tickets atre available on Paytm Insider.
Sound Of Madras
When: July 15 | 5:30PM onwards
Where: MGM Beach Resorts
Cost: Rs 450 onwards
Experience an unforgettable musical extravaganza with enchanting melodies and stunning harmonies from celebrated musicians. The star-studded lineup includes soulful ballads and heart-pumping rock classics. Experience the wonder of live music, featuring cutting-edge acoustics and beautiful visuals. Get your passes to immerse yourself in the music and leave wanting more.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Aakash Mehta - The Dark Tour
When: July 15 | 5PM onwards
Where: SOS- Same Old Story
Cost: Rs 499 onwards
Aakash Mehta is a comedian, musician, writer, audio engineer, and podcaster from Mumbai who has left people wanting more and laughing every time he does a show.
Not for the faint-hearted or the opinionated, Mehta and his twin brother Prakash Mehta bring you an hour of the darkest material in town.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Kolkata
Calcutta Police Club-Gan Bhalobashar Gan
When: July 15 | 5PM onwards
Where: Dhono Dhanno Auditorium
Cost: Rs 500 onwards
The Calcutta Police Club, the oldest club in the city, is organising a Bengali musical evening at the Dhanodhaney Auditorium in Alipore. The event will feature Sri Raghav Chatterjee, Paushali Banerjee, and Band Troup Chandra Bindoo.
The programme aims to raise funds to stand by the families of the police personnel who either die in the line of duty or suffer from serious diseases.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Band-e-Mic
When: July 16 | 2PM onwards
Where: Netaji Indoor Stadium
Cost: Rs 999 onwards
Nostalgic Band-e-Mic is a Bangla band concert, where six popular Bangla bands—Fossils, The Anupam Roy Band, Chandrabindoo, Fakira, Cactus, and Lakkhichhara—will come together for an unforgettable evening.
Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.
Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft. Ravi Gupta
When: July 15 | 7:30PM onwards
Where: Kala Kunj Auditorium
Cost: Rs 399 onwards
Ravi Gupta, a Delhi-based standup comic, who's observational-based desi humour and distinct dialect will make you burst out laughing out of nowhere. Don't just believe it, come and get your tickets.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow.
Edited by Suman Singh