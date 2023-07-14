Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on July 15 and 16

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Ritviz Concert

When: July 15 | 6PM-10PM

Where: Phoenix Marketcity

Cost: Rs 1,999 onwards

Attend a ground-breaking concert to witness Ritviz Srivastava, a classically-trained musician, who gained fame with his hit single "Udd Gaye". His unique style—blending Indian traditional music, hip-hop, and electronica—also reflects in his songs "Sage," "Liggi," and "Jeet".

Sagar Wali Qawwali

When: July 16 | 6PM onwards

Where: Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Sagar Bhatia, a dynamic Qawwali artist from Delhi, has captivated audiences for over a decade. With a powerful voice, soulful singing, and unmatched energy, he has graced prestigious events like the Delhi International Arts Festival and the Sufi Festival at Ajmer Sharif.

Get ready for the biggest Qawwali night of the season!

Pichwai Painting

When: January 13 | 3PM - January 15 | 5PM

Where: Shobha's Art Studio

Cost: Rs 1,700 onwards

Pichwai paintings depict Gods in various 'leelas' with the moon, lotus blooms, peacocks, parrots, or cows set in lush vegetation. The course covers materials, procurement, techniques, and creating a Pichwai painting from scratch, allowing students to envision their own creations.

Delhi

Aditya Rikhari-Bangr Live

When: July 15 | 8PM onwards

Where: IFC Social

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Aditya Rikhari is a successful Indian indie-pop musician known for his diverse discography, including "Faasle" and "Samjho Na", which have gained 50 million and 35 million streams, respectively. Rikhari's distinct blend of pop, rock, and electronic music has established him as a prominent figure in the Indian indie-pop scene, characterised by a unique and refreshing sound.

World Whiskey Trail Journey: Through The Malts by Trove Experiences

When: July 15 | 4PM onwards

Where: Fort City Brewing

Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards

Explore a guided whiskey trail to discover the unique flavours and nuances of eight globally popular whiskeys. This blind-tasting journey offers fascinating stories behind their origins and popularity, allowing participants to taste, savour, and learn about the unique qualities that make each whiskey special.

Bengaluru

Art Therapy - Mindfulness and Relaxation

When: July 15 | 4PM onwards

Where: Go Native Sadashivanagar

Cost: Rs 599 onwards

Join iDare X Madhoomita for a relaxing art therapy session, combining it with nature's healing power and mindfulness. Connect with the natural world's beauty, allowing creativity to flow and inspire self-discovery.

Biswa Kalyan Rath Live

When: July 15 | 4PM onwards

Where: Phoenix Marketcity

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Join Biswa Kalyan Rath for a hilarious night filled with side-splitting jokes and chuckles, perfect for those looking for a good time.

Prabhat Te Sairat

When: July 16 | 10AM

Where: New Horizon Engineering College

Cost: Rs 400 onwards

Prabhat Te Sairat is a 100-year-old Marathi film-era show featuring music, dance, and drama audio-visuals. With 70-80 songs presented by renowned singers and dancers, the show engages audiences of all ages, with Rahul Solapurkar as the narrator.

Hyderabad

Kalyan Project

When: July 15 | 8PM onwards

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

Cost: Rs 750 onwards

The Kalyan Project, a high-energy and eclectic band, will perform live on Saturday, and the event promises an evening of dancing, music, and fun.

Totebag Painting Workshop

When: July 16 | 4PM onwards

Where: OTC- Kompally, Old Trees Cafe

Cost: Rs 1,749 onwards

Take part in a creative and fun workshop to create your own personal and unique bag design.

Chennai

Chennai Food Festival & Shopping Fest

When: July 14 | 11AM - July 16 | 9PM

Where: Kailash Garden

Cost: Rs 50

The Chennai Food Festival offers over 100 food varieties, including Biriyani Mela, Dosa Mela, Burgers, Pizza, Mojitos, and chat items. The festival will also feature shopping stalls for men, women, and kids, as well as organic and healthy food products. Kids can enjoy water boats, bike rides, car rides, bouncing balloons, and carnival games.

Sound Of Madras

When: July 15 | 5:30PM onwards

Where: MGM Beach Resorts

Cost: Rs 450 onwards

Experience an unforgettable musical extravaganza with enchanting melodies and stunning harmonies from celebrated musicians. The star-studded lineup includes soulful ballads and heart-pumping rock classics. Experience the wonder of live music, featuring cutting-edge acoustics and beautiful visuals. Get your passes to immerse yourself in the music and leave wanting more.

Aakash Mehta - The Dark Tour

When: July 15 | 5PM onwards

Where: SOS- Same Old Story

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Aakash Mehta is a comedian, musician, writer, audio engineer, and podcaster from Mumbai who has left people wanting more and laughing every time he does a show.

Not for the faint-hearted or the opinionated, Mehta and his twin brother Prakash Mehta bring you an hour of the darkest material in town.

Kolkata

Calcutta Police Club-Gan Bhalobashar Gan

When: July 15 | 5PM onwards

Where: Dhono Dhanno Auditorium

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

The Calcutta Police Club, the oldest club in the city, is organising a Bengali musical evening at the Dhanodhaney Auditorium in Alipore. The event will feature Sri Raghav Chatterjee, Paushali Banerjee, and Band Troup Chandra Bindoo.

The programme aims to raise funds to stand by the families of the police personnel who either die in the line of duty or suffer from serious diseases.

Band-e-Mic

When: July 16 | 2PM onwards

Where: Netaji Indoor Stadium

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Nostalgic Band-e-Mic is a Bangla band concert, where six popular Bangla bands—Fossils, The Anupam Roy Band, Chandrabindoo, Fakira, Cactus, and Lakkhichhara—will come together for an unforgettable evening.

Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft. Ravi Gupta

When: July 15 | 7:30PM onwards

Where: Kala Kunj Auditorium

Cost: Rs 399 onwards

Ravi Gupta, a Delhi-based standup comic, who's observational-based desi humour and distinct dialect will make you burst out laughing out of nowhere. Don't just believe it, come and get your tickets.

