Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on June 17 and 18

International Yoga Day Special

When: June 18 | 8:30 AM Onwards

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity

Cost: Free

Channel your inner yogi and get ready to make this World Yoga Day memorable. Yoga is for everyone. Bring your friends and family to this one because it promises to be divine!

Global Startup Club

When: June 17 | 11 AM Onwards

Where: WeWork

Cost: Rs 470 onwards

Introducing Global Startups Club, a one-of-a-kind member-only networking hub and community, which will meet once a month with the mission to bring together talented founders, expert consultants, influential leaders, and startup professionals.

Members will come together for a well-curated and agenda-driven 1.5-hour offline meet, showcasing their investor decks, business pitches, beta tech and platforms, networking for business referrals, and attending joint workshops from industry experts. Also, the global community of startups will be accessible via GSC web pages and apps for one-on-one digital meetings of members to further their startups' goals.

Sapan Verma's Shame On Me

When: June 17 | 7 PM Onwards

Where: Sophia Auditorium

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Get ready for Sapan's killer observations and hilarious storytelling, which have seen him open for Coldplay and Jay-Z at India's Global Citizen Festival, headline the first-ever Indian comedy showcase at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and train celebrities to perform comedy on two sensational seasons of his show, One Mic Stand. His new hour of jokes is not to be missed!

Delhi

Sparkling Water, Golden Sands

When: June 16-24

Where: Art Life Gallery

Cost: Rs 120

Paintings by artists Ashok Baldodia, Vivek Singh, Sabia Khan, and Neelam Sachan on display are inspired by the magical effect of a desert—not just on canvas but in life as well—hold true for the enchanted water flowing in a river or sea, which is highlighted in several paintings.

Sip & Paint with Poulomi Bose

When: June 17 | 12 PM Onwards

Where: Third Culture Coffee

Cost: Rs 1799 onwards

Imagine having a beautiful art piece of your own to flaunt in your home. Bring your enthusiasm and learn the basics of acrylic painting, with a medium-sized canvas, paints, brushes, a palette, and any other supplies you will need during the session.

Qawwali Kun Faya Kun with Nizami Bandhu

When: June 17 | 8 PM Onwards

Where: Float by Duty-Free

Cost: Rs 2000 onwards

Known for their versatility and serenity, Nizami Bandhu is a living example of the historical presence of music in our country, and that has been reflected in their songs, one of which is particularly loved in Bollywood, Kun Faya Kun.

Ustad Chand Nizami, Shadab Faridi Nizami, and Sohrab Faridi Nizami, three noteworthy musicians carrying the legacy forward, are on their way to sing you through a melodious journey to nirvana. Get ready to experience qawwali rhythms that will leave you wanting more.

Bengaluru

PARVAAZ - The Songs We Love to Hate Tour

When: June 18 | 8 PM Onwards

Where: GYLT

Cost: Rs 1533 onwards

Book your tickets now for India’s cult-favourite independent music band, Parvaaz, bringing you an exclusive curated set list of never-before heard songs created after polls from audiences across all cities. Get ready to experience music that knows no bounds!

Dastaan-e-Ghazal

When: June 17 | 7 PM Onwards

Where: Chowdiah Memorial Hall

Cost: Rs 599 onwards

Dastaan-E-Ghazal is an event conceptualised by Deewan-E-Khaas to promote and create awareness about the art of ghazal, especially among youth and the public in general. Come and catch ghazal singer, Pratibha Singh Baghel, and be a part of this wonderful celebration.

Paint with Fluid (Pouring art)

When: June 3 | 11 AM - June 24 | 12 PM Onwards

Where: Lahe Lahe

Cost: Rs 1770 onwards

Learn the captivating techniques of fluid painting, a dynamic art form that emphasises the unpredictable and mesmerising flow of colours. Discover the joy of pouring, tilting, and manipulating the paint, allowing it to glide and merge in beautiful and unexpected ways.

Hyderabad

Bouquet-making workshop at F House

When: June 18 | 1 PM Onwards

Where: F House

Cost: Rs 1000 onwards

Join F House for a captivating flower workshop that provides everything you need to create your own stunning bouquet! From a wide selection of fresh flowers to essential tools and expert guidance, Immerse yourself in the art of floral design and leave with a gorgeous bouquet.

TroyBoi India Tour

When: June 18 | 6 PM Onwards

Where: Trops Kitchen and Tavern

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Get ready for an electrifying musical extravaganza as TroyBoi, a renowned British music producer and DJ, embarks on his highly anticipated India tour! Brace yourself for a mind-blowing experience that will leave you craving more.

Mark your calendars, spread the word, and prepare for an unforgettable night filled with infectious beats, pulsating rhythms, and an atmosphere that will leave you breathless. Grab your tickets now and be part of the musical revolution!

Ballantine's True Music ft. The Yellow Diary

When: June 17 | 8:30 PM - June 18 | 1:30 AM Onwards

Where: EXT by The Moonshine Project

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Ballantine's True Music celebrates emerging artists by seamlessly blending the digital and offline worlds, offering a wide array of experiences through the release of new songs and music videos, captivating music workshops, and exhilarating live gigs.

It brings you The Yellow Diary, Akshath, and Anoushka Maskey live on stage. So what are you waiting for? Book your tickets now!

Chennai

Zakir Khan Live

When: June 17 | 7 PM Onwards

Where: Music Academy

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Zakir Khan, known for his unique Indian style of comedy that involves him catching on to the emotions that are common to every Indian household, is on the road with his latest stand-up show. Catch the Sakht Launda himself, Zakir Khan, live.

Hanu Reddy Mango Tourism - The Great Mango Festival

When: June 18 | 6 AM - June 25 | 12 PM Onwards

Where: Hanu Reddy Raghava Farms

Cost: Rs 1499 onwards

Test your mango-munching skills at the mango-eating competition at The Great Mango Festival, with a plethora of exciting activities lined up. A festival filled with fun, culture, and, of course, plenty of mango-tastic adventures!

Unleash your creativity with pottery and block printing, or for the more adventurous ones, take a shot at slacklining. Get your tickets now and immerse yourself in the love for mangoes and connect with nature and your loved ones at this one-of-a-kind event!

Gears & Garage Restobar present's Maalavika Sundar LIVE!

When: June 18 | 8 PM - June 19 | 12 AM Onwards

Where: Gears & Garage Restobar

Cost: Rs 1000 onwards

Experience the magical vocals of the gorgeous diva, Maalavika Sundar, a classical playback singer who has given many songs to Tollywood and Kollywood. Sing along and hit the dance floor for a wonderful time!

Kolkata

Sutra - the connecting threads

When: June 17 | 6:30 PM Onwards

Where: GD Birla Sabhaghar

Cost: Rs 300 onwards

In the land of Odisha, dance, music, and spiritualism have always gone hand in hand, each nurturing the other. More than 2,000 years ago, the primitive ‘Saoras’ danced before their tree god, ‘Kitung’. From there, the thread of dance continued.

The dynamics of dance changed with each step of history. The ritualistic community dance became more stylized. Dance was a means of deliverance, a means of entertaining the elite, and a means of self-expression for so many creative people.

Sutra traces the history of classical Odissi dance, explores the areas for further creation, and reinforces the fact that Odissi dance is a constantly evolving form, carrying the message of the past, reflecting the mood of the vitality of the present. As the dance journeys, it opens the door for unlimited creations.

Jannaat Ki Mehfil Ft Ali

When: June 17 | 8 PM - June 18 | 4 AM Onwards

Where: Wafira

Cost: Rs 2000 onwards

Get ready to be transported to the realms of bliss with the renowned ensemble. Let their harmonies and ethereal voices awaken the depths of your being.

