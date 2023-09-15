Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on September 16 and 17

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Oktoberfest at Jio World Drive

When: September 15 | 4 PM - September 17 | 10 PM

Where: Jio World Drive BKC

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a casual beer lover, a beer festival is a unique experience where you can savour the flavours, appreciate the craftsmanship, and raise a glass in good spirits. Cheers to the wonderful world of beer.

Enjoy a variety of brews from various brands, including Arko, 2 Down, Happi, Igloo, Gobby, Drifters, Wildcraft, Yavasura, Brew Whale, Cerana, Bombay Duck & Sona, and Nashik.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Zeitgeist: A Journey Through Pop-Art

When: September 7 | 11 AM - September 30 | 10 PM

Where: The Designera

Cost: Rs 100 onwards

Designera, a pop-art gallery, is presenting an exhibition featuring over 50 artworks by more than 30 emerging artists.

The "Zeitgeist" exhibition will explore the contemporary pulse of the modern world, featuring paintings, sculptures, and technology-enabled art pieces. The exhibition aims to explore the mood, spirit, or cultural climate of an era.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Con Brio 2023 Festival

When: September 16 | 6.30 PM onwards

Where: Experimental Theatre

Cost: Rs 900 onwards

A vibrant celebration of music and artistry that brings together musicians, performers, and music enthusiasts from all walks of life. It's a symphony of creativity, where melodies and rhythms resonate through the air, creating an atmosphere of harmony and inspiration.

Featuring Tchaikovsky's "Sleeping Beauty Waltz" arranged for piano four hands by Rachmaninoff, performed by Smit Shah and Parvesh Java. The finals of the violin competition will feature a violin trio by Friedrich Hermann, accompanied by a visual artist. The voice competition will feature a chamber vocal ensemble conducted by Parvesh Java, performing 20th century composers. The programme will conclude with the announcement of winners and prize distribution for the violin and voice competitions.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Delhi

Conscious Breath & Sounds of Chakra Bowls

When: September 16 | 6 PM onwards

Where: Zorba The Buddha

Cost: Rs 2,700 onwards

Breathing is a crucial body function, but its speed, style, depth, and heaviness significantly influences the state of mind. An agitated person breathes differently, while a sleeping person breathes differently. Breathing patterns are deeply connected to the state of mind, and changing them can change the present state. Deep breathing is recommended when experiencing negative emotions, as it can transform negativity into calmness.

Experience the profound connection between conscious breathing and the healing vibrations of chakra bowls. It's an opportunity to find peace, release stress, and align your energy centers.

Get passes and don't miss this chance to rejuvenate your body and soul.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Gond Art Workshop at Conscious Souk

When: September 17 | 2:30 PM onwards

Where: Chinmaya Mission

Cost: Rs 1,199 onwards

The Gonds, an ancient tribe in Madhya Pradesh, India, are known for their paintings that celebrate nature and the universe. The paintings, filled with vibrant colours and intricate patterns, bring the mythical jungle to life, reflecting the close connection between humans and their natural surroundings.

Artist Kailash Pradhan will teach Gond Art Painting basics, creating beautiful artworks about the history and motifs. Pradhan, who has been practicing Gond art for 15 years, has a signature pattern called 'Cherchera' inspired by the traditional cherchera festival in the Gond tribal community.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Bengaluru

Swiftiee Night

When: September 16 | 3 PM Onwards

Where: FLO Church Street

Cost: Rs 899 onwards

A Taylor Swift themed night, it is a celebration of the singer-songwriter's music and artistry, featuring chart-topping hits, heartfelt lyrics, and memorable moments. Experience a journey through Taylor's career with themed decor, costumes, and trivia games. Put on your favorite Taylor Swift album, gather friends, and immerse yourself in a night of pure magic.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Epoxy Resin Art Workshop

When: September 16 | 3 PM Onwards

Where: Paint Cafe Studio

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Experience the art of creating a beautiful seascape with different techniques and more. Come here to learn the standard methodology of art without any hideaway technique.

A hands-on experience in the art of working with epoxy resin to create stunning, glossy masterpieces. Learn the secrets of pouring, layering, and manipulating resin to achieve dazzling effects and explores the fusion of chemistry and creativity, allowing participants to leave with their own unique, glossy artwork.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

ARAKU Apéro: Wine & Cheese

When: September 16, Saturday | 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM

Where: ARAKU Coffee

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Wine and cheese, a timeless duo that epitomises the art of pairing. It's a delightful harmony of flavours and textures, a sensory journey that tickles the palate and warms the soul. The marriage of wine's complexity with the rich, creamy, or sharp notes of cheese creates a symphony that's been cherished for centuries. Whether enjoyed casually with friends or savored in a formal setting, wine and cheese bring people together, fostering conversations, and creating memories. So, pour a glass, take a bite, and savor the simple pleasure of this classic pairing.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Hyderabad

Lippan Art

When: September 17 | 4 PM onwards

Where: Alignjoy by Padmaja Penmetsa

Cost: Rs 1,500 onwards

Are you an artist looking to learn a different community's folk art? Do you want to explore folk art culture and learn a new hobby at home? Get your passes to learn the clay art form from the state of Gujarat.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

String Art Workshop

When: September 16 | 3 PM Onwards

Where: Alignjoy by Padmaja Penmetsa

Cost: Rs 2,200 onwards

A captivating blend of creativity and craftsmanship in a hands-on experience that transforms simple materials like wood, nails, and colorful strings into stunning works of art. Learn to create intricate designs by strategically wrapping and interweaving strings, resulting in eye-catching patterns and textures.

From geometric shapes to intricate landscapes, it is a journey into the world of tactile artistry, where imagination knows no bounds. Be a part of this workshop and weave your own story and craft a masterpiece that reflects your unique style.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Heels and Capes Filmy Flea

When: September 17 | 10 AM - 11 PM

Where: N Convention

Cost: Rs 250 onwards

A vibrant and exciting event that brings together the worlds of fashion, cinema and pop culture. It's a celebration of iconic film moments, characters, and style. Discover a treasure trove of vintage film memorabilia, on-trend clothing, accessories and more - all inspired by your favourite films and characters. Whether you're a film buff, fashion enthusiast or just looking for something stylish, fashion meets the silver screen for an unforgettable experience.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Vipul Goyal-Unleashed

When: September 17 | 6.30 PM onwards

Where: KLN Prasad Auditorium

Cost: Rs 899 onwards

Join in for a rib-tickling laugh. Experience a comedy show with jokes the Vipul Goyal way, filled to the brim with his trove of relatable jokes that will have you laughing like a hyena.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Chennai

Jagane Thandhiram - Tamil Standup Comedy

When: September 17 | 6 PM Onwards

Where: Music Academy

Cost: Rs 399 onwards

Jagan Krishnan, a multi-talented stand-up comedian, who tries his best to show his romantic side, which is never there, except to roast the ones who come in his life and send them packing.

Get your passes to watch him live in this musical comedy stand-up show and find out how he found the love of his life.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Vibe with Vaisagh

When: September 16 | 7 PM onwards

Where: IDAM - The Art and Culture Space

Cost: Rs 399 onwards

A musical event is a heart-warming experience that transcends boundaries and touches the deepest corners of the soul. Melodies and lyrics weave a tapestry of emotions and memories. Connect with artists and fellow music lovers on a deeper level and immerse yourself in the power of music. The soulful melodies create a universal language that speaks directly to the heart, combined with the haunting beauty of the voice and the rhythmic beats of percussion.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Kolkata

Hamare Zamane Mein By Amit Tandon

When: September 16 | 8 PM onwards

Where: Kala Mandir Auditorium

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Look who's back with all new jokes and material! Hamare Zamane Mein. A mix of observational humour and storytelling, his show has been loved by people across the world.

Tickets available on BookMyShow.

DJ ASEN at Makati

When: September 16 | 8 PM - September 17 | 4 AM

Where: Makati Kolkata

Cost: Rs 2,000 onwards

As ASEN brings his unmatched energy and selection of the best dance music to Makati, get ready to dance the night away.

Tickets available on Paytm Insider.