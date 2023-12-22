Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on December 23 and 24

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curation of the major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Lucky Ali Live In Concert

When: December 24 | 6.30 PM onwards

Where: Nesco Centre Hall

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Lucky Ali, renowned for his timeless and emotive tunes, will perform at the first live indoor concert and promises an unforgettable evening of soulful melodies.

Get your passes to immerse yourself in the magic of this performance, ensuring a memorable musical journey.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Piyush Mishra Ballimaaraan India Tour By LWH

When: December 23 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

Piyush Mishra’s Ballimaaraan is a genre in itself, sung from the heart and gaining a cult following among youngsters. Their fusion of retro and contemporary tunes has a lively energy, evoking various emotions.

Popular songs like Husna, Aarambh, and Ghar have received overwhelming responses while other quirky and refreshing songs from Piyush Mishra's theatre days have a charm of their own. Get your passes to be a part of this amazing evening.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

KING New Life India Tour By TI

When: December 24 | 6 PM onwards

Where: Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium

Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards

Prepare for a musical odyssey with King, the sensational Indian artist. The musical extravaganza promises a night of electrifying performances, featuring chart-topping hits that will resonate with fans across the country.

Known for his soulful voice and dynamic stage presence, King is all set to deliver an unforgettable experience with his soul-stirring melodies and high-energy performances.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Delhi

The Great Indian Sneaker Festival

When: December 22 – 24 | 12 PM onwards

Where: Ambience Island

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

The Indian Sneaker Festival, the largest sneaker and streetwear event in the country, promises an immersive experience of the vibrant world of street culture. Hosted by trendsetters, the event features an impressive lineup of artists including Kr$na, Seedhe Maut, Ritviz, and Divine. Over three days, it promises an unforgettable fusion of fashion, music, and urban lifestyle.

The Indian Sneaker Festival is a cultural event that celebrates individuality, creativity, and contemporary style. It features over 3,000+ limited and exclusive sneakers, curated streetwear fashion brands, live music performances, and delectable food. Participants can engage in interactive lifestyle installations and pop-up shops, and participate in live interactions to win prizes.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

North East Festival 2023

When: December 22-24r | 12 PM - 10 PM onwards

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

The North East Festival in Delhi is a celebration that showcases the vibrant culture of India's Northeast. It has evolved into a national platform, highlighting the rich tapestry of traditions, entrepreneurship, and tourism opportunities in the Northeastern states.

The festival connects cultural dots across India and fosters a deeper understanding of the region's unique identity. Its success lies in seamlessly integrating various components, creating an immersive experience for attendees. It encapsulates the essence of the region, from traditional music to Northeastern cuisine and local artists.

Beyond its cultural significance, the festival has become a catalyst for economic activities, promoting entrepreneurship and tourism.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

The Kavi Collective 2023

When: December 23 | 6 PM onwards

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Weightlifting Auditorium

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Delhi is set to host The Kavi Collective, an event that will showcase India's poetic heritage, featuring celebrated poets like Dr Kumar Vishwas, Manu Vaishali, Chandan Rai, Ramesh Muskan, and Kushal Kushwaha who will perform their unique verses, including the acclaimed 'Koi Deewana Kehta Hai'.

The Kavi Collective is not just an event, but a convergence of words, emotions, and impactful performances that will resonate with the audience long after the event. Red FM will bring the magic of The Kavi Collective to the heart of Delhi, where poetry comes to life.

The event promises to be a soul-stirring experience, showcasing the beauty of language and the profound impact of poetry.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

MindFool India Tour

When: December 24

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Vir Das, a multifaceted talent spanning Bollywood, music, and comedy, boasts an illustrious career. Known for acclaimed films like Badmaash Company and Delhi Belly, he is the highest-grossing English-speaking comedian in India.

With 100+ comedy shows and recognition as one of Variety magazine's '10 Comedians to Watch,' Das achieved global fame as the first Indian comedian with a Netflix special, "Abroad Understanding."

Two Emmy-nominated specials, successful productions like "Hasmukh" and international acting credits underscore his versatility. In 2023, Das embarks on the largest world tour by an Indian comedian, visiting 33 countries and 37 Indian cities.

He has won the International Emmy Award for Best Comedy for his Netflix special, Vir Das: Landing.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Bengaluru

Shanti People Live

When: December 23 | 7 PM - December 24 | 1 AM

Where: The Lalit Ashok

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Shanti People, a global music band that blends EDM with Vedic Mantras, has become a sensation. They have graced festivals like Sunburn, Ozora, and World Trance Winter, and have hosted sold-out shows attended by over 3,500+ fans. Their upcoming event promises an unforgettable experience for audiences worldwide.

Their music has been performed at festivals across Europe, and their tracks have been recognised on platforms like Armin van Buuren's A State of Trance, Psy.nation Radio, and Dreamstate Radio. Their ability to bridge the gap between spirituality and EDM creates an atmosphere of love, good vibes, and trance-inducing energy, making their performances a sought-after and transformative experience for music enthusiasts worldwide.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Spacemotion

When: December 23 | 6 PM

Where: Sunburn Union

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

"SPACESHIFT," part of the Hypervibez - The Banger Project, will feature Serbian DJ and producer Space Motion. With 16 years in the music scene, Space Motion has a diverse range of genres, including techno, progressive, tech, and deep house. His unique sound and energy have gained him a loyal fan base. His collaboration with Bonzai Records since 2007 has allowed him to refine and evolve his musical identity.

Space Motion's contributions have significantly shaped the contemporary electronic music scene, and "SPACESHIFT" will showcase his prowess. The event, presented by Ultranova, will showcase Space Motion's expertise and the forward-thinking nature of the Hypervibez - The Banger Project, making it an eagerly anticipated spectacle for electronic music enthusiasts.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Alcohol ink on coasters

When: December 23 - February 3

Where: Art Beat

Cost: Rs 1,999 onwards

Art Beat is offering a unique paint-pouring workshop for those who appreciate the beauty of experimentation in various art forms. The workshop promises an engaging and hands-on experience, allowing participants to learn the secrets behind achieving stunning patterns and designs through a carefully curated paint-pouring technique. Whether a seasoned artist or a beginner looking to explore abstract art, Art Beat provides a supportive and inclusive space for all.

The workshop aims to provide a platform for individuals to discover their artistic flair and enjoy the mesmerising process of creating visually captivating masterpieces.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Hyderabad

Thaikkudam Bridge X Raasta outdoor

When: December 23| 8 PM onwards

Where: Raasta

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Thaikudam Bridge, a musical powerhouse, beckons audiences to embark on an enchanting journey where the boundaries between genres fade away. Renowned for their ability to seamlessly blend various musical styles, this collective of talented musicians creates a sonic tapestry that transcends traditional and contemporary boundaries.

The magic of Thaikudam Bridge lies in its versatility, effortlessly navigating from soulful melodies to energetic beats, offering an immersive musical experience that captivates the hearts of all who listen. Their compositions draw inspiration from traditional sounds and incorporate a contemporary spirit.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Panic Room Ft.Hozho & Blithe

When: December 23 | 7 PM Onwards

Where: Trops Kitchen and Tavern

Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards

Brace yourselves for an immersive and hypnotic night as Hozho takes centre stage to enter an unforgettable musical experience.

Hozho, with his unique blend of emotional and motivating melodies, crafts a sonic journey that encapsulates the myriad negativities encountered in the ebb and flow of daily life. The genius of Hozho lies not only in his musical prowess but also in the profound connection between his compositions and the diverse moods they evoke.

Drawing inspiration from the very negativities that shape our existence, Hozho skilfully weaves synth and basses into his tracks, presenting not just music but a captivating mood that resonates with the audience on a profound level.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Sooraj Santhosh live

When: December 23 | 8 PM - December 24 | 12 AM

Where: LoKo Rooftop Bistro and Bar

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Sooraj Santhosh stands as a versatile and accomplished figure in the realm of Indian music, donning the hats of singer, songwriter, producer, and composer with finesse.

Hailing from India, Sooraj has earned accolades for his contributions to the music industry, including a Kerala State Film Award, two Mirchi Music Awards, and a Kerala State Film Critics Award. His noteworthy achievements underscore not only his vocal prowess but also his proficiency in the broader spectrum of music creation.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Argy X Massano @ Nesco

When: December 23 | 5 PM onwards

Where: Nesco Centre

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Prepare for a musical odyssey of a lifetime as Raaeth Experience proudly presents a spectacular event featuring the celebrated DJs ARGY and MASSANO this December. The stage is set for an electrifying and heart-pounding extravaganza that promises to be unforgettable.

Renowned for their prowess in crafting immersive sonic experiences, ARGY and MASSANO brings a wealth of talent and energy to the event, ensuring that attendees are in for a night of pulsating beats and euphoric melodies.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Chennai

Sid Sriram - Classical Concert

When: December 24 | 4.30 PM onwards

Where: Bharat KalaChar

Cost: Rs 300 onwards

As December unfolds, the cultural connoisseurs of Chennai eagerly converge at Bharat Kalachar, where all roads lead to the much-anticipated "35th MARGAZHI MAHOTSAV."

This month-long musical extravaganza, meticulously curated by Bharat Kalachar, promises an enchanting journey through the rich tapestry of art and culture, marking the auspicious month of Marghazi.

Designed with precision to cater to the diverse tastes of Rasikaas, the festival spans classical music, light music, instrumental performances, grand solo and group dances, upanyas (discourses), drama, and more.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Shreya Ghoshal Red FM Live In Concert – All Hearts Tour

When: December 23 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Adlux International Convention Center

Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards

Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal is set to deliver a soul-stirring performance that will captivate the audience. The concert promises to be an immersive experience with her biggest hits like "Tum Kya Mile," "Mere Dholna," and "Sun Raha Hai."

Known for her energy and visually stunning presentations, the event promises an unforgettable night for music enthusiasts and fans.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

DJ CHETAS Live

When: December 23 | 7 PM - December 24 | 12 AM

Where: Secret Story Chennai

Cost: Rs 1,499 onwards

Get ready for an electrifying evening of pulsating beats and music with DJ Chetas. With a repertoire spanning Bollywood to EDM, DJ Chetas is known for his incredible remixes and mashups.

Experience his signature tracks and mixes, which have become anthems for party-goers across the country. Drunken Teddy offers state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and a vibrant atmosphere, making it the perfect setting to witness the magic of DJ Chetas.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Kolkata

ARGY Takes Over

When: December 24 | 8 PM - December 25 | 2 AM

Where: Orchid Arena - Top Sports & Recreation Centre

Cost: Rs 1,299 onwards

Prepare to be swept away on a mesmerising musical journey this December as the legendary Argy takes centre stage in. The anticipation is palpable as enthusiasts gear up to witness the maestro in action, promising an unforgettable night of electronic brilliance.

Argy, known for his electrifying performances and innovative sounds, is set to create an atmosphere that transcends the ordinary, making it an experience that music lovers won't want to miss.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Smooth Kullu Smooth by Aaditya Kulshreshth

When: December 23 | 8 PM onwards

Where: Kala Kunj Auditorium

Cost: Rs 399 onwards

Aaditya Kulshreshth, better known by his stage name Kullu, stands as a promising figure in the world of stand-up comedy. With a penchant for humour that resonates with audiences, Kullu has embarked on a journey to bring laughter and joy to the forefront.

Armed with a distinctive comedic style and a keen observational wit, he takes on the stage to share his unique perspectives on life, relationships, and the intricacies of the everyday. As a stand-up performer, Kullu has the ability to connect with his audience through relatable humour, offering a delightful escape from the mundane.

Whether navigating through the nuances of modern living or finding humour in the ordinary, Kullu's comedic prowess promises an entertaining and laughter-filled experience for those fortunate enough to be part of his stand-up performances.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.