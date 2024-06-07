Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. We bring you a curated list of the best of music, comedy, fashion, and food events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Mumbai

Mela Chiraga’an: An evening of Sufi poetry by Madho Lal Hussain

When: June 8

Where: The Royal Opera House

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Mela Chiraga’an celebrates Sufi saint Shah Hussain's lasting influence on Punjabi culture through music storytelling and performances by artists Neil Mukherjee, Vinayak Netke, and Radhika Sood Nayak.

Tickets are available on Insider.in.

Pottery workshop

When: June 8-July 21

Where: ArtVIlla Academy, Borivali

Cost: Rs 1200

Jinal Patel is organising a workshop that introduces you to pottery making. The workshop is designed for beginners and connects you with a vibrant community where creativity and laughter flourish.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Delhi

Pizza making masterclass

When: June 8 | 4.00 PM onwards

Where: Camillo’s Delhi

Cost: Rs 2,099

Learn the art of pizza making from the ground up—from kneading the dough to creating the ideal sauce. Enjoy a hands-on experience and relish your creations with complimentary sangria and pizza.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Storytelling through Shadows

When: June 8 | 2.00 PM - 6.00 PM

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Cost: Rs 300

Immerse yourself in the magical world of paper shadow installations with this hands-on workshop. Participants will create small cut-out shadow installations from paper, inspired by their own stories. These crafted figures will be projected onto various surfaces, blending architecture, nature, and human elements into a unified experiential installation.

Tickets are available on Insider.in.

Bengaluru

Whole Latte Love: Espresso and latte making workshop

When: June 8 | 4.00 PM-6.00 PM

Where: ARAKU Coffee, Bengaluru

Cost: Rs 2000 + Taxes

Master the art of espresso and latte making in this hands-on workshop. Learn to dose, grind, and tamp coffee for a perfect espresso shot, understand the differences between cappuccinos and lattes, and get familiar with the mechanics of properly steamed milk. Try your hand at latte art, discover the best milk types and temperatures, and learn techniques like free pouring and sketching.

The workshop is limited to six attendees per session for personalised instruction.

Tickets are available on Insider.in.

Resin art workshop

When: June 8 and 9 | 2 PM

Where: SmallWorld: S.T.BEd, Koramangala

Cost: Rs 999

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of resin art with aninteractive workshop! Ideal for beginners and experienced artists, you'll learn the basics of resin, including safety, mixing, colour blending, and moulding.

By the end, you'll create your own stunning piece of resin art to take home. Attend for an afternoon of creativity, relaxation, and fun.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Hyderabad

Samatha Ilaiyaragam ft. Maestro Ilaiyaraaja

When: June 8 | 6.00 PM

Where: Statue of Equality, Venkannaguda

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

Experience an enchanting musical journey with the legendary maestro, Ilaiyaraaja, renowned for his soulful compositions. Attend for an evening of serenity and devotion as his timeless melodies resonate through the night. Accompanied by talented musicians, immerse yourself in the power of music at "Melodies of Devotion: An Evening with Maestro Ilaiyaraaja."

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Bookgasm by Oopar Club: A book lovers' gathering

When: June 2-July 2 | 8 PM

Where: The Gallery Cafe

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

Bookgasm is the ultimate book lover’s gathering! Connect with fellow bibliophiles, play engaging games, and dive into captivating book discussions across genres. Craft personalised bookmarks and participate in a book exchange to share and discover new literary treasures.

Tickets are available on Insider.in.

Chennai

Around the World in 80 Songs by Guitar Prasanna

When: June 8 | 7.30 PM onwards

Where: Bay 146

Cost: Rs 449 onwards

Experience a thrilling musical journey with Guitar Prasanna's 'Around the World in 80 Songs' concert. From Carnatic to Metallica, Bollywood to Blues, immerse yourself in a two-hour adventure of diverse genres. This captivating guitar feast spans from Jimi Hendrix to AR Rahman, Coltrane to Santana, and beyond!

Tickets are available on Insider.in.

Death by Laughter ft. Vivek Muralidharan

When: June 9

Where: IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

"Death by Laughter Ft. Vivek Muralidharan" is a comedic masterpiece that promises an evening filled with hilarious moments and side-splitting laughter. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of wit, humour, and satire that will leave you in stitches. This uproarious experience guarantees a night of endless entertainment and joyous laughter!

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Kolkata

Fluid art workshop

When: June 9 | 3 PM

Where: Sabka Club, Haute Street Corporate Park

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Explore the captivating world of fluid art, tailored for beginners and art enthusiasts alike. Witness the magic as colours and materials blend in unexpected and mesmerising ways, unlocking your creativity and allowing you to create stunning artwork.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Block printing workshop

When: June 9

Where: Sabka Club

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Delve into the timeless art of block printing in an engaging workshop designed for all skill levels. Enjoy creating unique patterns and designs using a variety of colours and textures, whether you're a beginner or an experienced artist. This workshop offers a hands-on experience to explore the rich heritage of block printing and unleash your creativity.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.