Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on November 19 and 20
November 18, 2022, Updated on : Fri Nov 18 2022 04:22:20 GMT+0000
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. It brings to you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
Delhi
Simba Uproar Music Festival
When: November 19, 20
Where: DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj
Cost: Rs 299 onwards
Enjoy two days of mind-melting beats, the coolest streetwear and sneakers, interactive experiences, urban sports, games and more, all in one place.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
ASEAN India Music Festival
When: November 18, 19, 20
Where: Purana Quila
Cost: Free Entry
The event seeks to foster cultural dialogue and mutual understanding between ASEAN and India. Famous artists like PAPON, Jonita Ghandhi, Vishal & Shekhar, Raghav Meattle and Faridkot, and Amar Jalal will be performing at the festival.
Mumbai
TEDxGatewaySalon
When: November 18
Where: NCPA Mumbai
Cost: Rs 6,000 onwards (Rs 3,000 for students)
From standing up for social injustice to helping humanity reach Mars, speakers at this TEDx will be breaking down walls and speaking on reaching great heights in the fields of science, technology, education, business, medicine, and more.
Seats can be reserved on the TEDx website.
Spoken Fest Mumbai 2022
When: November 19, 20
Where: Jio World Garden, BCK
Cost: Rs 899 onwards
With a stellar lineup including Vir Das, Anumita Nadesan, When Chai Met Toast, Sid Sriram, Ahsaas Channa, and more, this Spoken Fest will provide you with experiences that lead to fascinating conversations, multicultural food, laughs, and much more.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Bengaluru
Bengaluru Comic Con 2022
When: November 19, 20
Where: KPTO, Whitefield Area
Cost: Rs 799 onwards
With the ever-growing fandom across India for all things comic, manga, anime, and superhero films, the largest pop-culture celebration in the sub-continent returns for an offline event after a two-year hiatus.
Tickets available on the Comic Con website.
Nara Thai Pop-up Restaurant
When: November 18 to 20
Where: Yauatcha, Lido Mall
Cost: N/A
The signature warmth of Thai hospitality and the exquisiteness of Thai cuisine from Nara comes to the doors of Yauatcha in Bengaluru for an exclusive dining experience.
Kolkata
SteppinOut Night Market - The Jungle Edit 2.0
When: November 19, 20
Where: Hyatt Regency Kolkata
Cost: Rs 99 onwards
Get ready for a feast of fun with 50 pop-up stalls, food, live music, games, and activities.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
The Carnival feat. Vini Vici
When: November 18
Where: JW Marriott Hotel
Cost: Rs 1,999 onwards
The Carnival will be a musical celebration with some of the most groundbreaking electronic music artists coming together for one big party!
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Hyderabad
La La Land Flea Market
When: November 20
Where: N Convention
Cost: Rs 300
La La Land Flea offers a selection of carefully curated expert artists and artisans from all over India with stalls offering the best in cuisine and clothing.
The market, which offers live performances and musical events, opens at 10 am and runs into the night.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Sunburn Arena ft. DJ Snake
When: November 20
Where: GMR Arena
Cost: Rs 999 onwards
The biggest Sunburn Arena tour of the season is here! Catch the one and only DJ Snake perform at GMR Arena this weekend!
Tickets available on Bookmyshow.
Chennai
Follow the Sound
When: November 19
Where: DakshinaChitra
Cost: Rs 999 onwards
This 'moving' music concert will take you on a journey through DakshinaChitra, with bands performing at different locations. Follow the sound and reach the location. Be captivated by the performances of Pradeep Kumar, M.S KRSNA, and Oxygen the band. From 5.30 pm.
Tickets available on Paytm Insider.
Edited by Teja Lele
