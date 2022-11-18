Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on November 19 and 20

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction to make the most of their weekends. It brings to you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Delhi

Simba Uproar Music Festival

When: November 19, 20

Where: DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj

Cost: Rs 299 onwards





Enjoy two days of mind-melting beats, the coolest streetwear and sneakers, interactive experiences, urban sports, games and more, all in one place.





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

ASEAN India Music Festival

When: November 18, 19, 20

Where: Purana Quila

Cost: Free Entry





The event seeks to foster cultural dialogue and mutual understanding between ASEAN and India. Famous artists like PAPON, Jonita Ghandhi, Vishal & Shekhar, Raghav Meattle and Faridkot, and Amar Jalal will be performing at the festival.

Mumbai

TEDxGatewaySalon

When: November 18

Where: NCPA Mumbai

Cost: Rs 6,000 onwards (Rs 3,000 for students)





From standing up for social injustice to helping humanity reach Mars, speakers at this TEDx will be breaking down walls and speaking on reaching great heights in the fields of science, technology, education, business, medicine, and more.





Seats can be reserved on the TEDx website.

Spoken Fest Mumbai 2022

When: November 19, 20

Where: Jio World Garden, BCK

Cost: Rs 899 onwards





With a stellar lineup including Vir Das, Anumita Nadesan, When Chai Met Toast, Sid Sriram, Ahsaas Channa, and more, this Spoken Fest will provide you with experiences that lead to fascinating conversations, multicultural food, laughs, and much more.





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru Comic Con 2022

When: November 19, 20

Where: KPTO, Whitefield Area

Cost: Rs 799 onwards





With the ever-growing fandom across India for all things comic, manga, anime, and superhero films, the largest pop-culture celebration in the sub-continent returns for an offline event after a two-year hiatus.





Tickets available on the Comic Con website.

Nara Thai Pop-up Restaurant

When: November 18 to 20

Where: Yauatcha, Lido Mall

Cost: N/A





The signature warmth of Thai hospitality and the exquisiteness of Thai cuisine from Nara comes to the doors of Yauatcha in Bengaluru for an exclusive dining experience.

Kolkata

SteppinOut Night Market - The Jungle Edit 2.0

When: November 19, 20

Where: Hyatt Regency Kolkata

Cost: Rs 99 onwards





Get ready for a feast of fun with 50 pop-up stalls, food, live music, games, and activities.





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

The Carnival feat. Vini Vici

When: November 18

Where: JW Marriott Hotel

Cost: Rs 1,999 onwards





The Carnival will be a musical celebration with some of the most groundbreaking electronic music artists coming together for one big party!





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Hyderabad

La La Land Flea Market

When: November 20

Where: N Convention

Cost: Rs 300





La La Land Flea offers a selection of carefully curated expert artists and artisans from all over India with stalls offering the best in cuisine and clothing.





The market, which offers live performances and musical events, opens at 10 am and runs into the night.





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Sunburn Arena ft. DJ Snake

When: November 20

Where: GMR Arena

Cost: Rs 999 onwards





The biggest Sunburn Arena tour of the season is here! Catch the one and only DJ Snake perform at GMR Arena this weekend!





Tickets available on Bookmyshow.

Chennai

Follow the Sound

When: November 19

Where: DakshinaChitra

Cost: Rs 999 onwards





This 'moving' music concert will take you on a journey through DakshinaChitra, with bands performing at different locations. Follow the sound and reach the location. Be captivated by the performances of Pradeep Kumar, M.S KRSNA, and Oxygen the band. From 5.30 pm.





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.