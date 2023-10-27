Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on October 28 & 29

The festivities continue!

Now that Durga Puja, Dussehra and Navarati are over, Halloween is just around the corner. It's that time of the year when ghouls, ghosts, and goblins come out to play, and everyone gets ready for a night of tricks, treats, and eerie fun. Whether you're planning a costume, decorating your home, or preparing for a night of spooky adventures, Halloween is a time to embrace your inner ghoul and have a frighteningly good time!

However, if you're not looking to celebrate Halloween, there are other ways you can make the most of the weekend. YS Life has a few recommendations about distinctive experiences across the major metro cities in India.

Mumbai

Sunteck Waves Feat. Sunidhi Chauhan & Amit Trivedi

When: October 28 - 29 | 3 PM onwards

Where: Sunteck Beach Residences

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Sunteck Waves is a beach festival that blends fun, food, and live concerts, featuring three remarkable artists.

Sunidhi Chauhan's captivating voice, paired with the sea breeze, creates a mesmerizing atmosphere. Amit Trivedi's musical genius promises an enchanting experience, while DJ Olly Esse injects the stage with dynamic electronic beats.

With a host of thrilling activities and attractions, this event is sure to keep smiles on your faces. So, mark your calendar for a weekend filled with incredible moments and be part of an unforgettable event.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Toast - Wine & Beer Festival

When: October 28 - 29 | 2 PM onwards

Where: Jio World Drive BKC

Cost: Rs 599 onwards

The two-day event that features international and homegrown wine and beer brands, delectable cuisine, live performances, wine-tasting sessions, a beer arcade zone, fluid art activity, and a face paint station.

Get ready for an experience that combines the pleasures of wine, beer, and gourmet cuisine with entertainment and artistic expression.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Spotify Rap91 Live 2023

When: October 28 | 5 PM onwards

Where: Mehboob Studios

Cost: Free

Spotify RAP91 is an electrifying musical experience that brings together 25 of India's most talented hip-hop artists, transcending linguistic boundaries with performances in six different languages. This one-of-a-kind event showcases the incredible diversity of Indian hip-hop, featuring renowned artists such as Raftaar, the Gully Gang collective, Rahul Dit-O, Dino James, Dee MC, Moko Koza, and Deep Kalsi.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

K-pop Magic with Kim Woojin

When: October 29

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai

Cost: NA

Kim Woojin, a K-Pop sensation under 10x Entertainment, will be performing at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai.

The talented soloist has been captivated by his captivating vocals and performances, capturing the hearts of fans globally. Woojin has also contributed to OSTs for popular K-Dramas like 'King the Land' and 'Reborn Rich'.

This tour will feature songs from his latest album, 'Bounce,' which includes six tracks. The album's title track, 'On My Way,' is sure to leave the audience enthralled. Other songs, such as 'Song of Icarus,' 'Telepathy,' 'Drive Away,' 'Tryin,' and 'Say Something To Me,' explore themes of individuality, self-confidence, and optimism.

Don't miss the chance to witness Kim Woojin live.

Breezer Play On Zone

When: October 28-29 | 2 PM onwards

Where: Jio World Drive

Cost: NA

The TOAST Festival is set to feature a 'PLAY ON' Zone, where BREEZER VIVID, renowned for its playful spirit, will unveil a new collection of Gen-Z merchandise.

The zone will feature live and electronic music performances from artists such as The F16s, As We Keep Searching, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Utsavi Jha, DJ Sa, and Pro Bros. Food pop-ups will be available from Mumbai's top restaurants, while beer and wine brands will be available from both local and international brands.

Delhi

Coca-Cola Delhi’s Cooking @ NSIC

When: October 27 - 28 | 1 PM onwards

Where: National Small Industries Corporation

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

"Delhi is Cooking" by Coca-Cola is a food festival that will feature Prateek Kuhad, Nucleya, Euphoria, Raftaar, and more.

The star-studded launch includes over 10 artists and more than 20 influencers. Afterwards, relish fun activities and authentic flavours from 50+ eateries while enjoying top-rated artist performances.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Akhil Sachdeva As Never Before

When: October 28 | 4 PM onwards

Where: JLN Stadium

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Akhil Sachdeva, a prominent artist, is set to take the stage in a special performance where he will join forces with a talented ensemble of local artists. This collaborative experience is bound to be a one-of-a-kind showcase of musical talent, as these artists come together to create a truly unique and unforgettable performance.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Sip & Paint with Sana Dua

When: October 29 | 4 PM onwards

Where: Home

Cost: Rs 1699 onwards

Experience a unique beer-painting experience with expert guidance from Sana Dua. Let your artistic talents shine as you design and paint your beer bottle label, turning it into a masterpiece. Enjoy delectable refreshments from Home's menu, adding a culinary dimension to your creative adventure.

This perfect blend of art, beer, and gastronomy promises a fun and fulfilling time to cherish and share with your custom beer label.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Bengaluru

Salsa Dance Workshop

When: October 29 - November 5

Where: Lahe Lahe

Cost: Rs 600 onwards

Salsa is a captivating dance style that involves learning fundamental steps, footwork, and techniques. It is a captivating dance that can be enjoyed with a partner, allowing for seamless and exhilarating dance connections.

The style of dancing is influenced by the individual's personality, and the technique of incorporating one's own personality into the moves is essential. Salsa is also about rhythm and timing, and the workshop aims to help develop a keen sense of musicality and groove to the beats of Salsa music.

The workshops are not just about learning steps but also about having fun and making new friends.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

KING New Life India Tour By TI LIVE

When: October 28 | 6 PM onwards

Where: Phoenix Marketcity

Cost: Rs 1,249 onwards

Prepare for an extraordinary musical journey as the Indian sensation King sets out on a thrilling nationwide tour, courtesy of TI LIVE! Get ready for a night of electrifying performances, chart-topping hits, and a truly unforgettable musical extravaganza.

Don't miss out on what promises to be the hottest tour of the year. Secure your tickets now and be part of this incredible musical experience. Join us as we celebrate the magic of King's music and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Aravind SA's We Need To Talk

When: October 29 | 3:30 PM

Where: Medai - The Stage Bengaluru

Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards

Aravind SA, a renowned comedian with over 100 sold-out shows worldwide and two stand-up specials on Amazon Prime Video, is presenting a unique special in Bengaluru. In this special, he shares his personal journey with mental health, including his battles with anxiety, career nuances, and therapy experiences.

The event, presented by SoTrue India, features an exclusive lineup of talented comedians as opening acts. Aravind SA's blend of bio-reading and authenticity sets him apart as a standout performer, providing an entertaining and thought-provoking exploration of real-life experiences through humour.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Introduction to The Alexander Technique

When: October 14 | 10:30 AM - October 28 | 1:30 PM

Where: Shoonya Mari

Cost: Rs 1,350 onwards

Discover the Alexander Technique with expert teacher and trainer, Robin Simmons. This self-help method harmoniously integrates body and mind, relieving tension, promoting lightness, increasing energy, and enhancing freedom and breathing. It benefits people of all ages and backgrounds, including those in arts, offices, homes, and sports.

The Alexander Technique is recommended by doctors for posture, back issues, whiplash, and respiratory problems. Celebrities and performers use it to manage stress and boost performance. It brings self-awareness, better posture, breathing, and movement patterns, with therapeutic effects. It's widely used to relieve pain, enhance coordination, prevent injury, and reduce tension, benefiting artists like actors, musicians, dancers, and performers.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Hyderabad

Ritviz

When: October 29 | 9:30 PM onwards

Where: Artistry Hyderabad

Cost: Rs 999 onwards

Attend a ground-breaking concert to witness Ritviz Srivastava, a classically-trained musician, who gained fame with his hit single "Udd Gaye". His unique style—blending Indian traditional music, hip-hop, and electronica—also reflected in his songs "Sage," "Liggi," and "Jeet".

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Sunday Soul Sante

When: October 29 | 11 AM onwards

Where: Hitex Exhibition Centre

Cost: Rs 200 onwards

With more than 220 stalls, the event will be a showcase of handcrafted treasures from India, featuring home decor items and fashionable accessories. Live music by regional bands Pineapple Express and ELYZIUM will serenade the crowd.

The culinary journey promises a delectable experience with a variety of food stalls catering to different tastes. In a special Diwali Edition, the event is pet-friendly, allowing furry friends to join in the festivities. Attendees can also engage in pottery and painting workshops, face painting, and various interactive activities.

This event is designed to offer a unique shopping and dining experience suitable for all ages, from street food enthusiasts to connoisseurs of gourmet delicacies.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Basics Of Photography - 7 Tombs

When: October 29 | 3.30 PM onwards

Where: Quli Qutub Shahi Tombs

Cost: Rs 5,000 onwards

This photography course covers various genres and camera equipment, including wildlife, portraiture, landscape, low light, macro, artistic, sports, star trails, and light trails. It also explores AI technology advancements in newer models.

The course aims to empower students to make informed decisions about camera settings and lighting conditions. Photofountain, a Hyderabad-based programme, offers strategic training and extensive guidance on camera settings and configurations, available through member interest.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Chennai

Song Soiree - Piano Lab Choir

When: October 29 | 7.30 PM

Where: Medai - The Stage

Cost: Rs 299 onwards

Prepare for an enchanting musical journey at a choral concert presented by Piano Lab. Dive into the evocative allure of retro English pop classics, revisit cherished memories with captivating solos from Disney's timeless classics and beloved musicals, and be transported to a world of ethereal beauty through the mesmerising compositions of Eric Whitacre.

Join a harmonious fusion of melodies that traverse through different eras and genres, ensuring an unforgettable evening filled with music and exceptional talent. Get ready to be captivated by the magic of harmonious voices and a musical experience that will linger in your heart and soul.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Biswas Kalyan Rath

When: October 27-28

Where: Raja Annamalai Manram

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Had enough of laughing at your boss's puns? Do you frequently find yourself rolling your eyes at that one friend who's obsessed with PJs (poor jokes)? Well, it's time to open your calendar and mark a date because a comedic blessing to India's comedy scene is on the horizon.

Biswa Kalyan Rath, the master of humour from Comicstaan to Pretentious Movie Reviews, is making a triumphant return. With his sharp wit, profound observations, impeccable comic timing, and punchlines that have become famous enough to turn into memes, Biswa is ready to take you on a laughter-filled ride.

Get ready to burst into laughter; Biswa is back, and he's going to leave you in splits!

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

NOVATR Unplugged

When: October 29 | 9:30 AM onwards

Where: The Venue- Party Hall in Valasaravakkam

Cost: Rs 1,990 onwards

Don't miss the exclusive offline event in India, NOVATR Unplugged Chapter 1 - "BIMmerse Into the Future," tailored for professionals in Civil Engineering and Architecture. This event provides a unique platform to engage with the brightest minds in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry and discover the immense potential of BIM, AI, and Sustainability.

It's a great opportunity to clarify career uncertainties and set off on a path towards success and innovation.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Kolkata

Aakash Gupta

When: October 28 | 8 PM onwards

Where: Kala Mandir Auditorium

Cost: Rs 799 onwards

Prepare for an absolute comedy extravaganza that goes on for an hour or more. Aakash Gupta will enthral with uproarious stories, captivating conversations, and rib-tickling banter. As a seasoned stand-up comedian, he's all geared up to ignite the stage and laugh uncontrollably.

Get set to burst into laughter (LOL) and be thoroughly entertained to the point that you might find yourself falling off your chairs. Aakash Gupta is all revved up to take you on a laughter-filled joyride that will leave you in stitches!

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Jannaat Ki Mehfil Ft. Bolly Sufi at Jannaat

When: October 28 | 8 PM - October 29 | 4 AM

Where: Club Jannaat

Cost: Rs 2,000 onwards

Float away on an ocean of blissful melodies and soul-stirring harmonies by Saa-e-Mehfil as they bring forth a beautiful selection of Sufi Music at Jannaat. A night of enchantment awaits.

Don't miss this enchanting musical experience that promises to leave you spellbound.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Taalpatar Shepai Live

When: October 29 | 9 PM onwards

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata

Cost: Rs 199 onwards

Taalpatar Shepai, a Bengali duo formed in 2011, is a sensation in the music industry. The duo, consisting of Pritam Das and Suman Ghosh, has been creating unique music since their debut in 2017. Their music blends rock, western folk, and Indian classical influences, creating a unique and captivating experience for listeners.

In 2019, they were selected as one of the Top 10 Artists in the YouTube NextUp program, showcasing their exceptional talent and bringing their music to a wider audience.

Their distinctive style, characterised by ukulele-driven melodies and heartfelt Bengali lyrics, has made them a sensation in the industry and gained international recognition.

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.